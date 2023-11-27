Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    'Goal of the season': Man United's Garnacho stuns with bicycle kick against Everton; does Ronaldo's Siuuu

    In a breathtaking display of skill, Alejandro Garnacho of Manchester United secured a potential "Goal of the Season" with a spectacular overhead kick, reminiscent of iconic strikes by Wayne Rooney and Cristiano Ronaldo.

    Football 'Goal of the season': Man United's Garnacho stuns with bicycle kick against Everton; does Ronaldo's Siuuu
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Nov 27, 2023, 10:56 AM IST

    Erik ten Hag, the manager of Manchester United, lauded Alejandro Garnacho's remarkable goal on Sunday, suggesting it might already be the goal of the season. However, he emphasised that it was too early to draw comparisons between the 19-year-old and iconic figures like Wayne Rooney and Cristiano Ronaldo. Garnacho's breathtaking overhead kick in the third minute secured a 3-0 victory over Everton at Goodison Park. He leapt to meet Diogo Dalot’s cross, executing an acrobatic scissor kick into the top right corner, instantly inviting parallels with former United striker Rooney.

    Ten Hag shared his admiration with reporters, stating, "The season is far from over, with many games ahead, but this goal is likely the standout moment so far. It was truly incredible."

    The young Argentine forward expressed his disbelief at his own achievement, saying, "I didn't see how I scored; I just listened to the crowd and said, 'Oh my god.' It's one of the best goals I've scored, and I'm very happy."

    The goal brought back memories of iconic strikes by Rooney and Ronaldo, particularly Rooney's bicycle-kick masterpiece in the 2011 Manchester derby.

    Former United captain Gary Neville, commenting on Sky Sports, exclaimed, "I can't believe it. I don't think I've ever seen an overhead kick as good as that in a stadium – and I was there on the day Rooney scored his in the Manchester Derby."

    Despite the acclaim, Ten Hag was hesitant to draw swift comparisons between Garnacho and two of the club's recent legends.

    "Let's avoid comparisons," remarked the manager, who served a one-game suspension and was absent from the touchline on Sunday. "Each player has their own identity. For Garnacho to follow in those footsteps, he needs to work exceptionally hard and maintain consistency. Thus far, he hasn't done that."

    "He undeniably possesses the potential to achieve remarkable feats. This isn't the first time we've witnessed his talent. However, aspiring to be like Rooney or Ronaldo requires scoring 20 to 25 goals in the Premier League, which is no easy feat. He has the potential, though."

    Garnacho's goal left the Goodison Park crowd in awe, with only the traveling United supporters chanting "Viva Garnacho." Even Everton manager Sean Dyche acknowledged it as a "lifetime goal."

    Last Updated Nov 27, 2023, 10:56 AM IST
