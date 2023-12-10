Manchester United suffer 0-3 defeat against Bournemouth: Historic win for visitors at Old Trafford

After being crowned Premier League Manager of the Month for November, Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag witnessed his team's humbling defeat at the hands of Bournemouth at Old Trafford. Despite the Dutchman's hopes of building on the previous month's momentum, The Cherries outperformed The Red Devils on Saturday afternoon, with Dominic Solanke, Marcos Senesi, and Philip Billing finding the net.

Dominic Solanke delivered a stunning opening goal as Bournemouth executed a clinical 3-0 rout of Manchester United in a historic victory at Old Trafford. Despite never losing to Bournemouth in their previous 10 home meetings, United couldn't recover after Solanke's early backheel goal. The match was sealed with brilliant headers from substitutes Philip Billing (68') and Marcos Senesi (73'), showcasing Bournemouth's superb counter-attacking display.

United's attempts to bounce back were in vain, and a VAR handball call denied Bournemouth's Dango Ouattara a fourth goal in added time. The defeat leaves United in sixth place with 27 points, tied with Tottenham but having played one more game. Bournemouth climbs to 13th place with 19 points.

Unpredictable United continue to frustrate their fans, despite the possibility of moving above Tottenham into fifth place, Manchester United's lack of conviction and clinical edge resulted in a disappointing performance against Bournemouth. The inconsistent display, reminiscent of their recent defeat to Newcastle, leaves manager Erik ten Hag pondering the team's unpredictable nature. With crucial matches against Bayern Munich and Liverpool on the horizon, United faces a challenging week ahead, compounded by the suspension of captain Bruno Fernandes for the Liverpool clash after receiving a late yellow card.

