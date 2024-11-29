Chennai Weather Alert: Holiday declared amid RED alert; Check forecast HERE

A deep depression in the southwest Bay of Bengal is expected to make landfall on the Tamil Nadu coast on November 30th. Heavy to very heavy rainfall is predicted in several districts. As a precautionary measure, schools and colleges have been declared holiday in some districts

Heavy Rainfall The deep depression in the southwest Bay of Bengal is likely to move north-northwestwards along the Sri Lankan coast. It is then expected to move further north-northwestwards and cross the north Tamil Nadu-Puducherry coast between Karaikal and Mahabalipuram on the 30th morning as a deep depression, according to the Chennai Meteorological Center. Wind speeds are expected to reach 50-60 kmph, gusting to 70 kmph

Red Alert for 6 Districts While the deep depression was expected to intensify into a cyclone, it is now predicted to cross the coast as a depression. Due to this, heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected in Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kanchipuram, Ariyalur, and Thanjavur districts. Heavy rain is also likely in Ranipet, Tiruvannamalai, Kallakurichi, Perambalur, Tiruchirappalli, Pudukkottai, Sivaganga, and Ramanathapuram districts

Depression Crossing the Coast Heavy to very heavy rainfall is also expected in Ranipet, Tiruvannamalai, Perambalur, Ariyalur, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Mayiladuthurai, and Nagapattinam districts, and Karaikal on November 30th. Heavy rain is likely in Vellore, Tirupattur, Krishnagiri, Dharmapuri, Salem, Namakkal, Tiruchirappalli, Pudukkottai, and Karur districts

School and College Holidays Widespread rain is occurring due to the depression. Chennai is experiencing windy and rainy conditions. As a precautionary measure, schools and colleges have been declared holiday. Schools in Puducherry and Karaikal are closed today and tomorrow. Schools and colleges in Cuddalore and Villupuram are closed today

School Holidays The district collectors of Chennai and Chengalpattu have declared a holiday for schools. However, schools and colleges in Tiruvallur and Kanchipuram districts will function as usual

