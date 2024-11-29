Kolkata Weather Alert: Met office forecasts rain in THESE places; Check forecast here
Rain is forecast amidst the winter chill across West Bengal. A deep depression in the Bay of Bengal has intensified into a cyclone, increasing the likelihood of rain in coastal districts of South Bengal. The Meteorological Department predicts a drop in temperature following the rain
Winter chill is being felt across West Bengal. A slight chill is experienced every morning marking the arrival of winter
Rain is forecast amidst the winter chill. Temperatures are dropping daily across the state, from north to south Bengal
Northerly winds are being felt. Meanwhile, a deep depression in the Bay of Bengal has intensified into a cyclone
Rain is possible in some districts of South Bengal on Friday due to its impact. The sky will be partly cloudy throughout the day
The Meteorological Department has predicted rain in four coastal districts of South Bengal. The cold will increase after the rain
Rain is likely in East and West Midnapore and North and South 24 Parganas. Though other districts might not experience rain
According to the Meteorological Department, there is a possibility of rain till Sunday. The cold weather will persist. The temperature will be lowest in the southwestern districts
The maximum and minimum temperatures in the districts of South Bengal will be below normal for this time of the year
Winter will set in from the beginning of December in the southern districts, including Kolkata along with rain
It is reported that the temperature will drop by 4 to 5 degrees from the beginning of December and will be cold from the very begining of the month