Kolkata Weather Alert: Met office forecasts rain in THESE places; Check forecast here

Rain is forecast amidst the winter chill across West Bengal. A deep depression in the Bay of Bengal has intensified into a cyclone, increasing the likelihood of rain in coastal districts of South Bengal. The Meteorological Department predicts a drop in temperature following the rain

Author
Amrita Ghosh
First Published Nov 29, 2024, 7:55 AM IST | Last Updated Nov 29, 2024, 7:55 AM IST

Winter chill is being felt across West Bengal. A slight chill is experienced every morning marking the arrival of winter

Rain is forecast amidst the winter chill. Temperatures are dropping daily across the state, from north to south Bengal

Northerly winds are being felt. Meanwhile, a deep depression in the Bay of Bengal has intensified into a cyclone

Rain is possible in some districts of South Bengal on Friday due to its impact. The sky will be partly cloudy throughout the day

The Meteorological Department has predicted rain in four coastal districts of South Bengal. The cold will increase after the rain

Rain is likely in East and West Midnapore and North and South 24 Parganas. Though other districts might not experience rain

According to the Meteorological Department, there is a possibility of rain till Sunday. The cold weather will persist. The temperature will be lowest in the southwestern districts

The maximum and minimum temperatures in the districts of South Bengal will be below normal for this time of the year

Winter will set in from the beginning of December in the southern districts, including Kolkata along with rain

It is reported that the temperature will drop by 4 to 5 degrees from the beginning of December and will be cold from the very begining of the month

