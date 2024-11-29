Kerala: Mysore woman killed as lorry crashes into bus stop in Palakkad's Chittoor

A tragic accident in Chittoor claimed the life of a young woman, Parvathi from Mysore, when a lorry lost control and crashed into a bus stop. While others at the stop escaped unhurt, Parvathi was crushed under the vehicle.

Palakkad: A tragic accident occurred in Chittoor when a young woman resting at a bus stop lost her life after a lorry lost control and crashed into the area. The victim, identified as Parvathi from Mysore, was crushed under the lorry. Notably, others present at the bus stop escaped unharmed. The police have taken the lorry driver into custody and started investigating the incident. The victim's body has been shifted to a hospital for further procedures.

Two Killed in Bike Accident Involving KSRTC Bus in Cherthala

Alappuzha: In a tragic road accident in Cherthala, two young men lost their lives after their bike collided with a KSRTC bus. The victims have been identified as Nedumbrakkad Puthuval Nikarthil Naveen and Sreehari from Sandra Nivas.

The incident occurred around 1 a.m. on Friday (Nov 29) near the Cherthala X-ray Junction. Both victims died at the scene. The bodies have been transported to the hospital and will be handed over to the families after the post-mortem examination.

Latest Videos