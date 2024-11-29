Kerala: Mysore woman killed as lorry crashes into bus stop in Palakkad's Chittoor

A tragic accident in Chittoor claimed the life of a young woman, Parvathi from Mysore, when a lorry lost control and crashed into a bus stop. While others at the stop escaped unhurt, Parvathi was crushed under the vehicle.

Kerala: Mysore woman killed as lorry crashes into bus stop in Palakkad's Chittoor anr
Author
Aishwarya Nair
First Published Nov 29, 2024, 8:28 AM IST | Last Updated Nov 29, 2024, 8:28 AM IST

Palakkad: A tragic accident occurred in Chittoor when a young woman resting at a bus stop lost her life after a lorry lost control and crashed into the area. The victim, identified as Parvathi from Mysore, was crushed under the lorry. Notably, others present at the bus stop escaped unharmed. The police have taken the lorry driver into custody and started investigating the incident. The victim's body has been shifted to a hospital for further procedures.

Two Killed in Bike Accident Involving KSRTC Bus in Cherthala

Alappuzha: In a tragic road accident in Cherthala, two young men lost their lives after their bike collided with a KSRTC bus. The victims have been identified as Nedumbrakkad Puthuval Nikarthil Naveen and Sreehari from Sandra Nivas.

The incident occurred around 1 a.m. on Friday (Nov 29) near the Cherthala X-ray Junction. Both victims died at the scene. The bodies have been transported to the hospital and will be handed over to the families after the post-mortem examination.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Kerala Govt announces two days menstrual leave every month for women ITI students anr

Kerala Govt announces two days menstrual leave every month for women ITI students

Kerala: Income Tax raids actor-producer Soubin Shahir's offices in Kochi over financial transactions dmn

Kerala: Income Tax raids actor-producer Soubin Shahir’s offices in Kochi over financial transactions

Kerala: 4-member gang attacks gold merchant, robbed at knifepoint in Koduvally; Rs 1 point 25 crore gold stolen anr

Kerala: 4-member gang attacks gold merchant, robbed at knifepoint in Koduvally; loots gold worth Rs 1.25 cr

Kerala Gold Rate November 28 2024: Price of 8 gram gold DROPS; check details dmn

Kerala Gold Rate November 28 2024: Price of 8 gram gold DROPS; check details

Police register cases against four doctors in Kerala's Alappuzha after baby born with severe deformities dmn

Police register cases against four doctors in Kerala's Alappuzha after baby born with severe deformities

Recent Stories

Kerala Govt announces two days menstrual leave every month for women ITI students anr

Kerala Govt announces two days menstrual leave every month for women ITI students

Allu Arjun-Ram Charan set to star in multi-starrer film together? Here's what we know NTI

Allu Arjun-Ram Charan set to star in multi-starrer film together? Here's what we know

Reliance Industries, BSNL to Adani Group Stocks: Stocks to watch on November 29, 2024 NTI

Reliance Industries, BSNL to Adani Group Stocks: Stocks to watch on November 29, 2024

Frontline Stock Slides After Q3 Earnings Miss: Retail Sentiment Sours

Frontline Stock Slides After Q3 Earnings Miss: Retail Sentiment Sours

Chennai Weather Alert: Holiday declared amid RED alert; Check forecast HERE ATG

Chennai Weather Alert: Holiday declared amid RED alert; Check forecast HERE

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon