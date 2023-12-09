ISL 2023-24: Hope to uphold proud legacy of Mumbai City FC, says new head coach Petr Kratky

Indian Super League (ISL) side Mumbai City FC have secured the services of Petr Kratky as the new head coach, the club announced the signing on their official website on Saturday.

Mumbai City FC, the Indian Super League (ISL) side, on Saturday made a significant move by securing Petr Kratky as their new head coach. The Czech coach, who previously served at sister club Melbourne City, brings a wealth of experience and a commitment to the 'City Way' philosophy. The announcement, made on the club's official website, marks a crucial development for Mumbai City as they strive for continued success in the ISL.

Petr Kratky's football journey is a testament to his passion for the sport. Born in the Czech Republic, the 42-year-old enjoyed a 15-year playing career as a right-back, representing prominent Czech clubs such as Mlada Boleslav and Slovan Liberec. His journey took an international turn as he concluded his playing days with Heidelberg United in Australia. Kratky then seamlessly transitioned into coaching, joining A-League side Melbourne City as an Academy Coach.

During his seven-year tenure at Melbourne City, Petr Kratky made significant contributions to the club's success. Starting as an Academy Coach, he progressed to the role of Assistant Coach for the First Team. Under his guidance, Melbourne City secured consecutive A-League Men’s Premiers titles in 2021-22 and 2022-23. Kratky played a pivotal role in developing young talents from the Developmental Squad, illustrating his commitment to nurturing talent and building a pathway to senior football.

Following the move of Des Buckingham from Melbourne to Mumbai in October 2021, Petr Kratky was promoted to the role of Assistant Coach for Melbourne City's First Team. Now, as the head coach of Mumbai City FC, Kratky is set to ensure continuity in the 'City Way' philosophy.

Mumbai City CEO, Kandarp Chandra, expressed confidence in Kratky's ability to not only uphold the club's footballing philosophy but also contribute to its growth. “We are delighted to welcome Petr to the Mumbai City family. In the last few years, we have played the ‘City Way’ and showcased some exciting football under two excellent coaches. However, the salience of the ‘City’ philosophy is that it stands strong on an ideology and does not rely on any one single individual," he said.

“We interviewed several candidates but we believe Petr is the right choice to not only ensure continuity in our footballing philosophy but also to help us build on it and grow as a football club. With his vast experience at Melbourne City, he has a deep understanding of the brand of attractive football that we want to play at Mumbai City, much like the other CFG clubs. All of us at Mumbai City are excited to have Petr with us and we look forward to working with him," Chandra added.

Petr Kratky, in turn, conveyed his excitement about the opportunity, highlighting the shared vision and philosophy within the City Football Group. Kratky's gratitude to the Melbourne City FC family showcased the deep connections forged during his time with the Australian club.

“I am excited to embark on this new opportunity at Mumbai City FC and to continue working as part of the City Football Group. One thing that I value most within CFG is that we are aligned by the same vision and philosophy which is centred around playing the City Way," he said.

"Our philosophy has the overarching goal to succeed, and I’m very excited to get started in Mumbai as I know the Club has set strong foundations for long-term success. I hope to build on everything Mumbai City has achieved in recent years and to uphold our proud legacy of winning whilst playing attractive football. I would like to thank everyone in the Melbourne City FC family - they will always have a special place in my heart," Kratky added.

Petr Kratky is set to take charge in his first game as Mumbai City's head coach against FC Goa on December 12. The match against the current ISL leaders presents an early challenge for Kratky, who aims to continue Mumbai City's legacy of winning while playing attractive football. As the newest addition to the Mumbai City FC family, Kratky's appointment signals a promising chapter in the club's journey, one that fans eagerly anticipate.