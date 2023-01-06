Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Manchester United signs goalkeeper Jack Butland on loan from Crystal Palace for season remainder

    Manchester United has secured the first signing of the January transfer window, bringing in goalkeeper Jack Butland on loan from Crystal Palace.

    Author
    Ayush Gupta
    First Published Jan 6, 2023, 5:07 PM IST

    English giants Manchester United has made another addition to its squad after a high-spending summer transfer. In the ongoing winter transfer window, it has made its first signing in the form of English goalkeeper Jack Butland, who has moved to Old Trafford on loan from Crystal Palace. The 29-year-old has played 291 competitive games. While he began his youth career with Clevedon United, he made his senior debut with Birmingham City in 2010. Since then, he has played for six more clubs, while United would be the seventh club in his career. As for his accolades, while he is yet to win a club honour, he did win a laurel, the UEFA European U-17 Championship 2010. He has also made nine appearances for England.

    After completing the move, Butland sounded, “This is an amazing club and one I am proud to represent. I’m looking forward to working with an unbelievable goalkeeping group, supporting each other daily to create the best training and playing environment for the team.”

    “I’ve played against David De Gea and represented England alongside Tom Heaton; they are top-class keepers, and I am relishing the opportunity to compete and support them as team-mates. There is a lot that this group can achieve this season, and I’m excited to play my part in helping everyone to reach these ambitions,” added Butland to the club.

    Meanwhile, the Red Devils head coach Erik ten Hag explained Butland’s signing and communicated, “After the recall of Martin [Dubravka to Newcastle United], we had to react. We have so many games – we are not even halfway through the season — and we don’t want to get into a position where two goalies are injured or unavailable. It can also be a suspension.”

    “Hopefully, that won’t happen, but we’re in a moment of the season where it’s about getting in a good position to win trophies and [get] into the [UEFA] Champions League positions. If you miss goalies, you can’t replace them with inexperienced goalkeepers. That’s the reason we want to avoid that. We are pleased. We have an experienced but skilful goalkeeper,” concluded ten Hag.

    Last Updated Jan 6, 2023, 5:07 PM IST
