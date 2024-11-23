Kolkata Weather Update: Will cyclone bring snowfall? Here's what Meteorological Department has to say

Will the cyclone cause snowfall? How severe will the weather conditions become?

Dry weather will continue for another week. The temperature has dropped significantly in the last 24 hours. Mercury will drop by another 2-3 degrees within 48 hours.

The Meteorological Department has predicted that the temperature may drop to 18 degrees Celsius next week. Fog has started to dominate many areas. Dense fog is covering various parts of the state.

However, the temperature will remain like this for now. Winter will not arrive in Kolkata properly before mid-December.

However, a cyclonic circulation has formed over Bangladesh. The circulation has extended up to one and a half kilometers above sea level.

Another cyclone has formed. This cyclone has formed in the Comorin area. Due to which there is a possibility of rain in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Kerala in South India.

This vortex may turn into a cyclone by November 23-24. The Alipore Meteorological Department has said that the mercury will drop further in the next few days.

