'If Mandela were here...': Laureus Sportsman of Year 2023 Messi equated to South African icon - WATCH

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) star and Argentina's 2022 World Cup-winning hero Lionel Messi was voted the Laureus Sportsman of the Year 2023 at a glittering function in Paris on Monday night.

The 2022-23 season has been a dream year for legendary forward Lionel Messi. The former Barcelona icon, who joined Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in the summer of 2021, struck form for the French giants and continued his prolific run in Ligue 1 into the Qatar World Cup 2022, where Argentina lifted their third world championship glory. Although questions over the 35-year-old's club future remain, there's no denying this season has been fulfilling for one of football's greatest players. On Monday night, the Argentine bagged the prestigious Laureus Sportsman of the Year 2023 award at a glittering function in Paris, adding another feather to his cap.

Messi won the award ahead of a star-studded shortlist that included Kylian Mbappe, a PSG colleague who helped Argentina win the 2022 World Cup in Qatar with seven goals and three assists. Max Verstappen, a Dutch-Belgian Formula One world champion, and Rafael Nadal, a legendary Spanish professional tennis player, were nominated. On behalf of Argentina, which defeated France in the previous year's championship game on penalties to win football's ultimate prize, Messi also accepted the Team of the Year honour.

However, one of the highlights of Messi's award-winning moment occurred when Hugo Porta, a former Argentine Rugby Union footballer, lauded Messi for his football and for the person he is. The legendary fly-half also noted that there was a lot in common between the PSG star and South African anti-apartheid activist and former President Nelson Mandela.

"You know you transcended football. You are so much more than a football player. Today all kids who play football want to be Messi. The Academy chose you not only because of what you do when you play football but for the person you are when you don't. Because of your humility, humanity, the example you set and your closeness with your family. I see it every time I work with the Laureus Foundation in Argentina, with disadvantaged kids. They all love you. We all love you," Porta said before handing over the Laureus Sportsman of the Year 2023 award to Messi.

"I had the chance to meet Nelson Mandela. You both have a lot of things in common. You have many of the skills he had, your way of leading and inspiring. If Mandela were here, he'd give you a hug. I'll give it to you in his name. Thank you so much. Congratulations," Porta added.

After receiving the prestigious award, Messi said, "This is a special honour. Particularly as the Laureus World Sports Awards are in Paris this year, the city that has welcomed my family since we came here in 2021."

"I want to thank all my teammates, not only from the national team but also at PSG – I have achieved none of this alone, and I am grateful to be able to share everything with them," the Argentine added.

In 2020, Messi became the first football player to win the prize, and with another individual honour under his belt, he continues to be the only player to do so.

The trophy was given to the Argentina international only a few hours after it was made public that he had, in fact, returned to PSG after serving a suspension for an unauthorised travel to Saudi Arabia.

Given that negotiations for a new contract have stalled, there has been much conjecture over the seven-time Balon d'Or winner's long-term future at Parc des Princes.

The Argentine forward, though, has plenty of suitors to choose from. His previous club Barcelona is reportedly making a big effort to re-sign him. There are also rumours that he has accepted an offer from Al-Hilal of Saudi Arabia.

List of 2023 Laureus World Sports Awards winners:

World Sportsman of the Year Award: Lionel Messi

World Sportswoman of the Year Award: Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce

World Team of the Year Award: Argentina Men’s Football Team

World Breakthrough of the Year Award: Carlos Alcaraz

World Comeback of the Year Award: Christian Eriksen

World Sportsperson of the Year with a Disability Award: Catherine Debrunner

World Action Sportsperson of the Year Award: Eileen Gu

Laureus Sport for Good Award: TeamUp

