Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'If Mandela were here...': Laureus Sportsman of Year 2023 Messi equated to South African icon - WATCH

    Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) star and Argentina's 2022 World Cup-winning hero Lionel Messi was voted the Laureus Sportsman of the Year 2023 at a glittering function in Paris on Monday night.

    football Lionel Messi equated to Nelson Mandela as Argentine bags Laureus Sportsman of the Year 2023 - WATCH snt
    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published May 9, 2023, 12:14 PM IST

    The 2022-23 season has been a dream year for legendary forward Lionel Messi. The former Barcelona icon, who joined Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in the summer of 2021, struck form for the French giants and continued his prolific run in Ligue 1 into the Qatar World Cup 2022, where Argentina lifted their third world championship glory. Although questions over the 35-year-old's club future remain, there's no denying this season has been fulfilling for one of football's greatest players. On Monday night, the Argentine bagged the prestigious Laureus Sportsman of the Year 2023 award at a glittering function in Paris, adding another feather to his cap.

    Also read: Lionel Messi returns to training following suspension; will PSG star extend contract?

    Messi won the award ahead of a star-studded shortlist that included Kylian Mbappe, a PSG colleague who helped Argentina win the 2022 World Cup in Qatar with seven goals and three assists. Max Verstappen, a Dutch-Belgian Formula One world champion, and Rafael Nadal, a legendary Spanish professional tennis player, were nominated. On behalf of Argentina, which defeated France in the previous year's championship game on penalties to win football's ultimate prize, Messi also accepted the Team of the Year honour.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Laureus (@laureussport)

    However, one of the highlights of Messi's award-winning moment occurred when Hugo Porta, a former Argentine Rugby Union footballer, lauded Messi for his football and for the person he is. The legendary fly-half also noted that there was a lot in common between the PSG star and South African anti-apartheid activist and former President Nelson Mandela.

    "You know you transcended football. You are so much more than a football player. Today all kids who play football want to be Messi. The Academy chose you not only because of what you do when you play football but for the person you are when you don't. Because of your humility, humanity, the example you set and your closeness with your family. I see it every time I work with the Laureus Foundation in Argentina, with disadvantaged kids. They all love you. We all love you," Porta said before handing over the Laureus Sportsman of the Year 2023 award to Messi.

    "I had the chance to meet Nelson Mandela. You both have a lot of things in common. You have many of the skills he had, your way of leading and inspiring. If Mandela were here, he'd give you a hug. I'll give it to you in his name. Thank you so much. Congratulations," Porta added.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Laureus (@laureussport)

    After receiving the prestigious award,  Messi said, "This is a special honour. Particularly as the Laureus World Sports Awards are in Paris this year, the city that has welcomed my family since we came here in 2021."

    "I want to thank all my teammates, not only from the national team but also at PSG – I have achieved none of this alone, and I am grateful to be able to share everything with them," the Argentine added.

    Also read: Lionel Messi suspension: PSG still eager to retain Argentine's services amid heavy interest from Barcelona

    In 2020, Messi became the first football player to win the prize, and with another individual honour under his belt, he continues to be the only player to do so.

    The trophy was given to the Argentina international only a few hours after it was made public that he had, in fact, returned to PSG after serving a suspension for an unauthorised travel to Saudi Arabia.

    Given that negotiations for a new contract have stalled, there has been much conjecture over the seven-time Balon d'Or winner's long-term future at Parc des Princes.

    The Argentine forward, though, has plenty of suitors to choose from. His previous club Barcelona is reportedly making a big effort to re-sign him. There are also rumours that he has accepted an offer from Al-Hilal of Saudi Arabia.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Laureus (@laureussport)

    List of 2023 Laureus World Sports Awards winners:

    World Sportsman of the Year Award: Lionel Messi

    World Sportswoman of the Year Award: Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce

    World Team of the Year Award: Argentina Men’s Football Team

    World Breakthrough of the Year Award: Carlos Alcaraz

    World Comeback of the Year Award: Christian Eriksen

    World Sportsperson of the Year with a Disability Award: Catherine Debrunner

    World Action Sportsperson of the Year Award: Eileen Gu

    Laureus Sport for Good Award: TeamUp

    Also read: Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi or Kylian Mpabbe: Who is the world's richest footballer?

    Last Updated May 9, 2023, 12:14 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Asia Cup 2023 set to be moved out of Pakistan by ACC; Sri Lanka likely to be new host-ayh

    Asia Cup 2023 set to be moved out of Pakistan by ACC; Sri Lanka likely to be new host

    IPL 2023, Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings: Nitish Rana and Andre Russell part hands KKR triumph over PBKS by 5 runs; Rinku Singh lauded by netizens-ayh

    IPL 2023: Rana and Russell party hands KKR triumph over PBKS by 5 runs; Rinku lauded by netizens

    IPL 2023: RCB Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Faf du Plessis reveals how he has worked on improving his strike rate-ayh

    IPL 2023: RCB captain Faf du Plessis reveals how he has worked on improving his strike rate

    IPL 2023, MI vs RCB: Rohit Sharma, Mumbai Indians versus Royal Challengers Bangalore, location, venue, date, time, where to watch, live streaming-ayh

    IPL 2023, MI vs RCB: Rohit Sharma's form, death bowling concern for Mumbai ahead of tie against Bangalore

    football Lionel Messi returns to training following suspension will PSG star extend contract barcelona al-hilal snt

    Lionel Messi returns to training following suspension; will PSG star extend contract?

    Recent Stories

    Indian-origin doctor charged for sexually assaulting patients in US anr

    Indian-origin doctor charged for sexually assaulting patients in US

    IPL 2023, Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings: Nitish Rana hails Andre Russell as 'special' as KKR trumps PBKS in final-ball thriller-ayh

    IPL 2023: Nitish Rana hails Andre Russell as 'special' as KKR trumps PBKS in final-ball thriller

    Did Rashmika Mandanna lie about being a vegetarian? Fans upset after she eats non-veg burger for an ad (WATCH) RBA

    Did Rashmika Mandanna lie about being a vegetarian? Fans upset after she eats non-veg burger for an ad (WATCH)

    Shraddha Walkar case Aftab Poonawala pleads not guilty charged with murder disappearance of evidence gcw

    Shraddha Walkar case: Aaftab Poonawala pleads not guilty; charged with murder, disappearance of evidence

    Relishing memories: Bengaluru man gets BMTC registration number for his Tesla car in California anr

    Relishing memories: Bengaluru man gets BMTC registration number for his Tesla car in California

    Recent Videos

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon