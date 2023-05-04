Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi or Kylian Mpabbe: Who is the world's richest footballer?

Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe are three of the wealthiest athletes in the world. But who among the three tops the chart? Take a look.

Image credit: Getty

Among the world's wealthiest athletes, some top names, including footballers, dominate the list. As for football, the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe, considered the three most great players of the modern-day, are among the three wealthiest players in the sport currently. However, who among the three tops the chart?

As per Forbes, Portuguese sensation Cristiano Ronaldo's current approximate wage is $75 million since joining Saudi Arabian giants Al-Nassr in January. Meanwhile, his total earning accounts for $136m and $46m from his salary and bonus. Also, he earns an additional $90 through endorsements, public appearances, licensing agreements, and other business ventures, putting him at the pinnacle of the wealthiest list.

