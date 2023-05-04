Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi or Kylian Mpabbe: Who is the world's richest footballer?
Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe are three of the wealthiest athletes in the world. But who among the three tops the chart? Take a look.
Among the world's wealthiest athletes, some top names, including footballers, dominate the list. As for football, the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe, considered the three most great players of the modern-day, are among the three wealthiest players in the sport currently. However, who among the three tops the chart?
As per Forbes, Portuguese sensation Cristiano Ronaldo's current approximate wage is $75 million since joining Saudi Arabian giants Al-Nassr in January. Meanwhile, his total earning accounts for $136m and $46m from his salary and bonus. Also, he earns an additional $90 through endorsements, public appearances, licensing agreements, and other business ventures, putting him at the pinnacle of the wealthiest list.
Ronaldo's long-time Argentine rival Lionel Messi is next on the list among footballers. The Argentinian superstar has total earnings of $130m, while additionally, he also earns $65 from his salary with French champion Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and a $20m annual deal with Socios.
At number three is Messi's PSG teammate Kylian Mbappe. Although the Frenchman earns nearly double what the Argentine does at the French capital, his total earning is just $120m. Nevertheless, the two teammates are separated marginally, and there is little doubt that the French striker will surpass the Argentinian in the coming years.
Below are the ones who are following the above-said athletes in the rich man's list:
