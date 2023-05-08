Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Lionel Messi returns to training following suspension; will PSG star extend contract?

    Lionel Messi's future in Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) remains uncertain, with reports suggesting a return to Barcelona or move to Al-Hilal is possible as his contract at Parc des Princes expires at the end of this month.

    Sunita Iyer
    First Published May 8, 2023, 5:21 PM IST

    A week after being suspended by Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) over an unauthorised trip to Saudi Arabia, legendary forward Lionel Messi returned to training on Monday. French media Le Parisien claimed the Argentine was working out alone because the rest of the team had the day free following last night's victory over Troyes.

    "@leomessi back in training this Monday morning," wrote PSG in an Instagram post with a photograph of the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner training.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Paris Saint-Germain (@psg)

    Messi's two-week suspension was reportedly reduced after apologising to the club, which had initially scheduled to keep him away from the Camp des Loges training facility.

    Due to his duties as the Gulf state's tourist ambassador, the 35-year-old skipped last Monday's training session, which was not cancelled due to the loss to Lorient the day before. According to reports, Messi would lose two weeks' worth of pay in addition to being suspended.

    Given that Messi's contract expires by the end of this month, the 35-year-old legend's future at Parc des Princes is still in the air. 

    Argentina's World Cup 2022-winning captain is rumoured to be considering an offer from Saudi Arabia, with Al Hilal enlisting the help of Jordi Alba, Sergio Busquets, and Marco Verratti to win him over. Moving to Inter Miami and returning to Barcelona are also potential options for the veteran.

    Time will tell if Messi will extend his contract with PSG and guide the French giants to a possible maiden Champions League win next season, or the Argentine will choose to make a sensational return to Camp Nou, where fans await the legend for one last dance. A move to Al-Hilal will see Messi come face to face with Al-Nassr's Cristiano Ronaldo and could potentially rekindle their rivalry that has enthralled football enthusiasts for decades.

    Last Updated May 8, 2023, 5:21 PM IST
