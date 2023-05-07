Lionel Messi suspension: PSG still eager to retain Argentine's services amid heavy interest from Barcelona
PSG suspended Lionel Messi after his unauthorised family vacation in Saudi Arabia. However, despite it, the French champion is eager to retain him following a revived interest in the Argentinian from Barcelona.
Argentine superstar Lionel Messi has been in the headlines since last week after his current club, the reigning French champion Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), suspended him following his unauthorised family holiday in Saudi Arabia. The suspension happens for a couple of weeks, as he will be missing out on two Ligue 1 games, and he is also not permitted to train with the side until his suspension ends.
Meanwhile, the Argentinian has apologised for the same. He is also subject to transfer away from the Parisians, as he has supposedly decided against triggering his one-year extension with the side or signing a new deal. At the same time, he has been heavily linked to a return to his boyhood club, the Spanish giant Barcelona, while the Blaugrana is doing everything possible to make the transfer possible on financial terms.
Besides Barca, Messi has also been linked to a move to Saudi club Al-Hilal, which is looking to bring him to Riyadh, where he is incidentaly currently vacationing. However, if both transfers fail, he can also move to the United States of America (USA), where Major League Soccer's (MLS) Inter Miami has long been craving his services.
Nevertheless, as per The Times, PSG is seemingly interested in renegotiating a new contract with the Argentine. The report adds that the club has already offered him the best possible financial deal and is awaiting his response, besides having warned him about not being too late to make up his mind.