Lionel Messi suspension: PSG still eager to retain Argentine's services amid heavy interest from Barcelona

PSG suspended Lionel Messi after his unauthorised family vacation in Saudi Arabia. However, despite it, the French champion is eager to retain him following a revived interest in the Argentinian from Barcelona.

Image credit: Getty

Argentine superstar Lionel Messi has been in the headlines since last week after his current club, the reigning French champion Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), suspended him following his unauthorised family holiday in Saudi Arabia. The suspension happens for a couple of weeks, as he will be missing out on two Ligue 1 games, and he is also not permitted to train with the side until his suspension ends.

Meanwhile, the Argentinian has apologised for the same. He is also subject to transfer away from the Parisians, as he has supposedly decided against triggering his one-year extension with the side or signing a new deal. At the same time, he has been heavily linked to a return to his boyhood club, the Spanish giant Barcelona, while the Blaugrana is doing everything possible to make the transfer possible on financial terms.

