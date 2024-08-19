Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Lionel Messi demands 50,000 euros from eco-warriors for vandalizing his Ibiza villa

    Legendary Argentinian footballer Lionel Messi has demanded 50,000 euros in compensation from the environmental activists who vandalized his Ibiza villa during a climate protest.

    First Published Aug 19, 2024, 11:57 AM IST | Last Updated Aug 19, 2024, 11:57 AM IST

    Legendary Argentinian footballer Lionel Messi has demanded 50,000 euros in compensation from the environmental activists who vandalized his Ibiza villa during a climate protest. Last week, the group Futuro Vegetal painted Messi's villa in red and black and displayed a banner reading "Help the planet - eat the rich." Messi, currently playing for Inter Miami, has filed a complaint with the Guardia Civil through a representative on the island.

    The environmental group Bilbo Bassaterra, representing Futuro Vegetal, has contested the compensation claim, describing the 50,000 euros figure as excessive. The group's spokesperson, Bassaterra, argued that the water-based paint used in the protest should be easy to clean and disputed that it could cost such a significant amount to remove. They suggest that the cost of repainting, if necessary, would be far less.

    The activists, who also targeted the Leonardo Royal Hotel in Santa Eulària, were arrested on August 8, two days after the protest at Messi’s property. They face charges of criminal damage for both incidents. Bassaterra criticized the 50,000 euros claim, likening the damage to spitting on a wall and arguing that it is disproportionate.

    Additionally, the spokesperson claimed that Messi’s villa was constructed without proper planning permissions. They accused Messi of failing to address requests from the Sant Josep Town Hall to regularize the property’s structural elements, including the swimming pool and garage. The Town Hall reportedly requested compliance in May but has not received a response.

    In a related development, the environmental organization Extinction Rebellion Ibiza has sent an open letter to Messi, urging him to reflect on the activists' motives and to contribute to solving climate issues rather than being part of the problem.

