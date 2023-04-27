Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Lionel Messi's Camp Nou return: Mateu Alemany reveals 'no contact' during PSG star's Barcelona stay

    Barcelona have declared their desire to bring back legendary forward Lionel Messi this summer, but they are not yet in a position to negotiate with the Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) star.

    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Apr 27, 2023, 1:38 PM IST

    Barcelona fans await hearing the good news of their club's Lionel Messi's return to Camp Nou this summer. However, although the Catalan club has made it clear they want to re-sign the Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) star before his contract at Parc des Princes ends in June, the La Liga giants are not in a position to speak to the Argentine about a new contract yet.

    Mateu Alemany, Barcelona's sporting director, has revealed that the club did not talk with him during Messi's recent visit to Barcelona. Messi's contract expires this summer, giving him the freedom to speak with any team he chooses. 

    The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner recently spent several days with his family in the capital before returning to his home in Castelldelfels, where he was observed bringing many suitcases from Paris to his residence in Catalonia. Additionally, Messi dined with Jordi Alba and Sergio Busquets, with manager Xavi Hernandez joking that he only showed up for the desserts.

    Mateu Alemany, the director of football for Barcelona, revealed that there had been no contact with him before the team's loss against Rayo Vallecano in a press conference. Sport reported his statements from Movistar+.

    "He (Messi) really likes to come and he was in Barcelona for a few days as usual, but there was no contact with him," Alemany revealed.

    Messi's current club PSG reportedly expects him to leave this summer, and Argentina's World Cup 2022 winning captain has not publicly expressed his plans this summer. Still, with negotiations in France on hold, Barcelona has growing optimism that by hook or crook, he will be wearing Blaugrana next season.

    Last Updated Apr 27, 2023, 2:16 PM IST
