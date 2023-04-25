Lionel Messi in Barcelona: PSG star enjoys time in Catalan capital as speculation of comeback grows - WATCH

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) star Lionel Messi has spent the last two days back in his home of 21 years, Barcelona, and multiple videos on social media show how the Argentine has been spending his time as speculation of a return to Camp Nou grows.

Will Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) star Lionel Messi return to Barcelona?

Football enthusiasts worldwide are eager to learn the club future of the 35-year-old superstar whose contract with the Parisian club ends in June. And Argentina's World Cup 2022-winning hero is adding more fuel to the fire with his presence in the Catalan capital in the last two days.

Messi's emotional departure from Barcelona in the summer of 2021 will become one of the most iconic and shocking transfers in the sport's history. After spending over two decades in the Spanish city, the Argentine joined PSG for a two-year contract. The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner struggled in his first year in the French capital, but in his second stint with the Ligue 1 giants, the iconic forward has been on a goal-scoring spree.

With 19 goals across competitions, Messi has been one of PSG's most effective goal-scorers this season. However, the shocking UEFA Champions League exit at Bayern Munich's hands sparked speculation that the legendary footballer could leave Parc des Princes, with Barcelona and Inter Miami being two options for the icon.

Amid reports suggesting PSG have not made any concrete headway in extending Messi's contract, the Argentine's presence in Barcelona, his home for 21 years, has sparked massive excitement among fans. On Monday night, he was spotted having dinner with former Barca teammates Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba.

Messi had returned to the city to spend a few days with his family in their home in Castelldelfells, a town outside of Barcelona. However, as Jijantes disclosed, he took advantage of his homecoming to try some of the city's gastronomic treats with Alba, Busquets, their partners, and ex-fitness trainer Pepe Costa. In the past two months, Messi has visited the Catalan capital twice to eat with friends and former teammates.

On Sunday, Barcelona and the surrounding area celebrated Sant Jordi, one of the region's oldest and most traditional celebrations.

Messi was also spotted cycling on one occasion in the last couple of days, and videos of the PSG star's presence in Barcelona have gone viral on social media. The Argentine also enjoyed a walk near his home in Castelldefels with his wife Antonella and sons Thiago, Mateo and Ciro.

Even if there hasn't been a meeting between the two parties during Messi's visit, Barcelona has openly said that they want to re-sign him when his contract expires at the end of the current campaign.

Spanish media has reported that PSG are still trying to convince Messi to stay in Paris. Although he will turn 36 on 24 June, the Argentinian star clearly wants to continue competing at the highest level, and he will wait to weigh up the offers coming his way before making a final decision on his next move.

