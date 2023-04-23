Has PSG given up on Lionel Messi's contract extension talks?

Lionel Messi is seemingly on his way out of PSG, aiming for a Barcelona return. While he can extend his PSG contract by a year, has the Argentinian's unwillingness forced the Parisians to give up on him?

Argentine superstar Lionel Messi is likely in his final season with French champion Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), as he has reportedly refused to extend his contract with the club. At the same time, he has been heavily linked to a return to Spanish giants Barcelona, which he left in 2021 to move to the French capital. Messi moved to Parc des Princes, having signed a two-year contract with the club, with the option to extend it by a year. Earlier this season, he was reportedly set to hold talks over a new contract and supposedly had a verbal agreement with the club. However, his father-cum-agent Jorge probably held talks with Barca president Joan Laporta, and things have since changed between Messi and PSG. ALSO READ: Lionel Messi's Barcelona return - How much pay cut PSG star will have to take revealed

Meanwhile, The Mirror reports that the Parisians have cooled their interest in Messi and are no longer looking to engage themselves in new contract talks, having apparently accepted the fate that Messi is leaving for free at the end of the season. Also, it is being reported that PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi is looking to do away with big names in the side and focus more on French talents.

