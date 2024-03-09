Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    LaLiga 2023-24: Lamine Yamal's spectacular goal propels Barcelona to victory over Real Mallorca (WATCH)

    In a thrilling La Liga encounter, Barcelona secured a crucial 1-0 win against Real Mallorca, thanks to a stunning goal by 16-year-old sensation Lamine Yamal.

    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Mar 9, 2024, 9:29 AM IST

    In La Liga action on Friday, a remarkable goal by teenager Lamine Yamal secured a 1-0 victory for Barcelona over a resilient Real Mallorca, propelling the reigning champions into second place in Spain. Despite grappling with injuries, Xavi's reconfigured Barcelona struggled against a robust Mallorca side until Yamal's outstanding goal turned the tide in favour of the home team. Barcelona now boasts 61 points with ten games remaining, trailing leaders Real Madrid by five points. Real Madrid faces Celta Vigo on Sunday, while Girona sits at 59 points ahead of Saturday's clash with Osasuna.

    This crucial win also serves as a timely boost before Barcelona's Champions League last 16 encounter with Napoli on Tuesday, with the aggregate score level at 1-1 from the first leg.

    Seizing the opportunity in the 73rd minute, the 16-year-old Yamal displayed extraordinary skill, receiving the ball at the edge of the area, executing a 180-degree turn, and delivering an unstoppable strike.

    Despite the pristine conditions of the temporary Montjuic stadium pitch, Barcelona, making four changes from the goalless draw against Athletic Bilbao, struggled to make an impact. A missed penalty by Ilkay Gundogan and a wide shot from Joao Felix showcased the team's offensive challenges. Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen also made a crucial save against a Manu Morlanes header in the 38th minute.

    Suspended from the sidelines, Xavi had to make four changes due to injuries and suspensions, including Frenkie De Jong, Pedri, Robert Lewandowski starting on the bench, and Ronald Araujo being suspended. Yamal, one of the replacements, emerged as a standout performer.

    Amid doubts about Barcelona's Liga title defense, particularly following Xavi's announcement of his departure at the end of the season in the wake of January's poor results, this victory signals a potential resurgence for the team.

    Looking ahead, Real Madrid seeks to regain momentum against Rafa Benitez's Celta Vigo on Sunday after their draw against Valencia last weekend.

    Also Read: Introducing Oliver Bearman: The 18-Year-Old Ferrari driver making debut at Saudi Arabia Grand Prix

