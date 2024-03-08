Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Introducing Oliver Bearman: The 18-Year-Old Ferrari driver making debut at Saudi Arabia Grand Prix

    Meet Oliver Bearman, the 18-year-old sensation making waves in Formula One, who is gearing up for a remarkable debut with Ferrari at the upcoming Saudi Arabia Grand Prix.

    F1 Introducing Oliver Bearman: The 18-Year-Old Ferrari driver making debut at Saudi Arabia Grand Prix osf
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Mar 8, 2024, 7:05 PM IST

    Oliver Bearman, considered one of the most promising talents in the Formula One world, is poised to make his debut for Ferrari at the Saudi Arabia Grand Prix. Originally slated for F2 with Prema Racing, Bearman steps in for Carlos Sainz, who is sidelined due to appendicitis. Following in the footsteps of Max Verstappen and Lance Stroll, Bearman is set to become the youngest driver to participate in a Formula One race. Having clinched pole position in the F2 race at the Saudi Arabia circuit, Bearman faces his first challenge for Ferrari in the qualifying race on Friday.

    Born in Essex, England, in 2005, Bearman embarked on his karting journey in 2012, achieving considerable success before making his F4 debut in 2020. Notably, he secured seventh place in the German regional series with one victory and triumphed in another race in the Italian series that year. His stellar performance in 2021, where he clinched dual titles, caught the attention of Ferrari, leading to his inclusion in their driver academy.

    In his maiden Formula 3 season, Bearman narrowly missed the title, finishing in third place. Progressing to Formula 2 in 2023, he won four races, claimed two more podium finishes, and secured a sixth-place finish in the Driver's standings. Making his F1 weekend debut with Haas during a practice session in the Mexico City Grand Prix, Bearman also participated in practice at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

    Acknowledging his exceptional performances, Ferrari elevated Bearman to the position of reserve driver for the 2024 season, setting the stage for the young talent to become the youngest driver in the illustrious history of the F1 powerhouse.

    Also Read: How 'Messi magic' saved 90-year-old Argentine woman during Hamas' Oct 7 attack on Israel (WATCH)

    Last Updated Mar 8, 2024, 7:06 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    cricket Afghanistan veteran Noor Ali Zadran announces retirement from International cricket osf

    Afghanistan veteran Noor Ali Zadran announces retirement from International cricket

    cricket IND vs ENG, 5th Test: Rohit and Gill shine on Day 2, but late batting collapse adds drama to Dharamsala Test osf

    IND vs ENG, 5th Test: Rohit and Gill shine on Day 2, but late batting collapse adds drama to Dharamsala Test

    cricket 'Sara Bhabhi Jaisi Ho': Spectators' chant during IND vs ENG Test while Shubman Gill bats goes viral (WATCH) osf

    'Sara Bhabhi Jaisi Ho': Spectators' chant during IND vs ENG Test while Shubman Gill bats goes viral (WATCH)

    Faf du Plessis encourages young cricketers to adopt Kohli's fitness blueprint for cricket glory osf

    Faf du Plessis encourages young cricketers to adopt Kohli's fitness blueprint for cricket glory

    football How 'Messi magic' saved 90-year-old Argentine woman during Hamas' Oct 7 attack on Israel (WATCH) snt

    How 'Messi magic' saved 90-year-old Argentine woman during Hamas' Oct 7 attack on Israel (WATCH)

    Recent Stories

    Why Rs 1 coin is added to wedding envelopes? RKK EAI

    Why Rs 1 coin is added to wedding envelopes?

    Delhi cop seen kicking men offering namaz on road in Inderlok area; suspended (WATCH) gcw

    Delhi cop seen kicking men offering namaz on road in Inderlok area; suspended (WATCH)

    Did Akshay Kumar perform at 3 am at Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding festivities? RKK

    Did Akshay Kumar perform at 3 am at Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding festivities?

    cricket Afghanistan veteran Noor Ali Zadran announces retirement from International cricket osf

    Afghanistan veteran Noor Ali Zadran announces retirement from International cricket

    Emmanuel Macron advocates constitutional protections for women; pushes 'Right to Terminate Pregnancy' in EU avv

    Emmanuel Macron advocates constitutional protections for women; pushes ‘Right to Terminate Pregnancy’ in EU

    Recent Videos

    PM Modi takes playful swipe at environmental ironies at National Creators Award ceremony (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi takes playful swipe at environmental ironies at National Creators Award ceremony (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Chunao main bhi safai hone waala hai PM Modi roasts Opposition at National Creators Award (WATCH) AJR

    'Chunao main bhi safai hone waala hai': PM Modi roasts Opposition at National Creators Award (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    BJP cheers disrupt Rahul Gandhi's yatra; Responds to 'Modi-Modi' chants in Madhya Pradesh (WATCH) AJR

    BJP cheers disrupt Rahul Gandhi's yatra; Responds to 'Modi-Modi' chants in Madhya Pradesh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Rameshwaram Cafe blast: New CCTV footage shows suspect entering, leaving cafe as probe continues (WATCH) vkp

    Rameshwaram Cafe blast: New CCTV footage shows suspect entering, leaving cafe as probe continues (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Indian Navy to commission MH 60R Seahawk helicopters on March 6; deployment on INS Vikramaditya

    Navy to commission MH 60R Seahawk helicopters on March 6; deployment on INS Vikramaditya (WATCH)

    Video Icon