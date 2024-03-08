Introducing Oliver Bearman: The 18-Year-Old Ferrari driver making debut at Saudi Arabia Grand Prix

Meet Oliver Bearman, the 18-year-old sensation making waves in Formula One, who is gearing up for a remarkable debut with Ferrari at the upcoming Saudi Arabia Grand Prix.

Oliver Bearman, considered one of the most promising talents in the Formula One world, is poised to make his debut for Ferrari at the Saudi Arabia Grand Prix. Originally slated for F2 with Prema Racing, Bearman steps in for Carlos Sainz, who is sidelined due to appendicitis. Following in the footsteps of Max Verstappen and Lance Stroll, Bearman is set to become the youngest driver to participate in a Formula One race. Having clinched pole position in the F2 race at the Saudi Arabia circuit, Bearman faces his first challenge for Ferrari in the qualifying race on Friday.

Born in Essex, England, in 2005, Bearman embarked on his karting journey in 2012, achieving considerable success before making his F4 debut in 2020. Notably, he secured seventh place in the German regional series with one victory and triumphed in another race in the Italian series that year. His stellar performance in 2021, where he clinched dual titles, caught the attention of Ferrari, leading to his inclusion in their driver academy.

In his maiden Formula 3 season, Bearman narrowly missed the title, finishing in third place. Progressing to Formula 2 in 2023, he won four races, claimed two more podium finishes, and secured a sixth-place finish in the Driver's standings. Making his F1 weekend debut with Haas during a practice session in the Mexico City Grand Prix, Bearman also participated in practice at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Acknowledging his exceptional performances, Ferrari elevated Bearman to the position of reserve driver for the 2024 season, setting the stage for the young talent to become the youngest driver in the illustrious history of the F1 powerhouse.

Also Read: How 'Messi magic' saved 90-year-old Argentine woman during Hamas' Oct 7 attack on Israel (WATCH)