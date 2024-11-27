Why you should never wrap leftover food in aluminum foil, experts reveal deadly risks

Aluminum foil has long been a go-to tool for wrapping up leftovers, but experts are urging caution against this common practice.

Aluminum foil has long been a go-to tool for wrapping up leftovers, but experts are urging caution against this common practice. Dr. Zachary Cartwright, a food scientist at Aqualab in Chicago, has issued a stark warning, saying using aluminum foil to store leftovers could expose food to dangerous bacteria, increasing the risk of severe foodborne illnesses.

The issue lies in aluminum foil’s inability to create an airtight seal. Unlike Tupperware containers, sealable plastic bags, or even cling film, foil cannot block oxygen from reaching the food, essential for preventing the growth of harmful microbes.

"Aluminum foil alone cannot create a completely airtight seal because it's not inherently adhesive and [it] doesn't conform perfectly to surfaces," Dr. Cartwright explained to Southern Living, according to DailyMail.

Pathogens such as Staphylococcus aureus (staph) and Bacillus cereus thrive under these conditions, producing toxins that can lead to food poisoning with symptoms like vomiting, abdominal pain, and diarrhea.

In more severe cases, improper food storage using foil can promote the growth of rare but life-threatening bacteria like Clostridium botulinum and Listeria monocytogenes.

Dr. Cartwright’s cautionary advice comes in the wake of public backlash over Tesco’s switch to less secure plastic lids on their hummus pots, which experts say allow bacteria, fungi, and viruses to thrive. The debate reignited concerns about airtight food storage and safe practices.

Beyond its limitations in sealing food, aluminum foil poses additional risks when used with acidic or salty leftovers, such as tomato-based dishes. "Aluminum is at risk of reacting with acidic and salty foods and leaching into the leftovers," warned Dr. Cartwright. This has been linked to long-term health risks, including neurotoxic developmental disorders and organ damage.

Primrose Freestone, a senior lecturer in clinical microbiology at the University of Leicester, also highlights that refrigeration slows but does not halt microbial growth, particularly for pathogens like Staphylococcus or Bacillus cereus.

"Cold only slows down the growth of pathogens such as Staphylococcus or Bacillus cereus," Freestone explained to MailOnline. "Only freezing solid at minus 20°C stops food poisoning bacteria from growing."

Best practices for handling leftovers

- Store food in sealable, airtight containers.

- Label and date containers to track freshness.

- Consume leftovers within two days.

- Freeze items if you don’t plan to eat them immediately.

Dr. Cartwright adds that freezing is not only a safer option but also a practical way to reduce food waste. “Bacteria exist everywhere in our world, including in kitchens – and the foods within them,” Freestone writes in The Conversation. “Leftovers can be safe to eat so long as you take the right precautions. But if you’re ever in doubt, storing them in the freezer will give you more flexibility.”

