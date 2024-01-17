Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Kylian Mbappe's transfer news: PSG present 'irresistible offer' to French star amid Real Madrid speculation

    In the latest developments of the Kylian Mbappe transfer saga, PSG has reportedly put forth an 'irresistible offer' to the French football sensation.

    Football Kylian Mbappe's transfer news: PSG present 'irresistible offer' to French star amid Real Madrid speculation osf
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Jan 17, 2024, 4:18 PM IST

    The Kylian Mbappé transfer saga persists with a continuous influx of conflicting information. The latest report, originating from Spanish journalist Josep Pedrerol, adds a layer to the intricate narrative surrounding the talented forward.

    Mbappe, who becomes eligible to enter pre-contract negotiations with any club as his current Paris Saint-Germain deal concludes in June, is at the center of attention. The recent revelation by RMC Sport's Daniel Riolo has stirred conversations in Spain.

    Josep Pedrerol, the host of El Chiringuito, provides additional details to Riolo's report. According to Pedrerol, PSG's proposed offer to the 25-year-old entails a significant increase in his influence within the French capital club.

    In the midst of the uncertainty surrounding the 2018 FIFA World Cup winner's decision, Ronaldo, the former Real Madrid striker, has shared his sentiments on the matter. The Brazilian legend expressed his weariness with the ongoing saga and expressed hope for its resolution.

    Irrespective of one's football allegiance, Ronaldo's sentiments resonate with many who yearn for a conclusion to this protracted saga. The looming question remains: will PSG's offer be persuasive enough for Mbappé to rebuff Real Madrid once again?

    Also Read: 'Bring him back': Chelsea fans go berserk after AS Roma sack manager Jose Mourinho; spark meme fest

    Last Updated Jan 17, 2024, 4:18 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    cricket Fan who hugged Virat Kohli during India vs Afghanistan T20I in Indore gets hero's welcome (WATCH) osf

    Fan who hugged Virat Kohli during India vs Afghanistan T20I in Indore gets hero's welcome (WATCH)

    Tennis Sania Mirza's cryptic post on marriage challenges refuels divorce speculations with Shoaib Malik osf

    Sania Mirza's cryptic post on marriage challenges refuels divorce speculations with Shoaib Malik

    cricket AUS vs WI, 1st Test: From security guard to Smith's wicket on 1st ball - Debutant Shamar Joseph stuns fans osf

    AUS vs WI, 1st Test: From security guard to Smith's wicket on 1st ball - Debutant Shamar Joseph stuns fans

    Tennis Australian Open 2024: Jannik Sinner secures spot in third round with a convincing win over Jesper de Jong osf

    Australian Open 2024: Jannik Sinner secures spot in third round with a convincing win over Jesper de Jong

    Cricket India vs Afghanistan 3rd T20I: Team News, pitch report, probable XI and more osf

    India vs Afghanistan 3rd T20I: Team News, pitch report, probable XI and more

    Recent Stories

    Bloodbath on D-Street explained: Why Sensex crashed over 1,600 points, Nifty plunged 460 points snt

    Bloodbath on D-Street explained: Why Sensex crashed over 1,600 points, Nifty plunged 460 points

    Pakistan sees significant surge in young voters, political parties sway age group ahead of February polls avv

    Pakistan sees significant surge in young voters, political parties sway age group ahead of February polls

    Karnataka HC dismisses appeal requested to raise Rs 1,000 fine on lady who caused death of eight puppies vkp

    Karnataka HC dismisses appeal requested to raise Rs 1,000 fine on lady who caused death of eight puppies

    Scindia Vs Tharoor spat on X over flight delays and airport chaos

    'Arm-chair critic...' Scindia slams Tharoor for X post over flight delays and airport chaos

    Who is Sreyas Mohan? All you need to know about actor-politician Suresh Gopi's businessman son-in-law RKK

    Who is Sreyas Mohan? All you need to know about actor-politician Suresh Gopi's businessman son-in-law

    Recent Videos

    Asianet News in Ayodhya: Exploring the tent city that arose in just 4 months vkp

    Asianet News in Ayodhya: Exploring the tent city that arose in just 4 months

    Video Icon
    Asianet News in Ayodhya: Prayers continue at Ram Mandir ahead of Pran Pratishtha vkp

    Asianet News in Ayodhya: Prayers continue at Ram Mandir ahead of Pran Pratishtha

    Video Icon
    Mumbai Atal Setu: How India's longest sea bridge will benefit people WATCH AJR

    Mumbai's Atal Setu: How India's longest sea bridge will benefit people (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karnataka: Lone Tusker roaming near Himavad Gopalaswamy Temple in Chamrajnagar captivates devotees (WATCH) vkp

    Karnataka: Lone Tusker roaming near Himavad Gopalaswamy Temple in Chamrajnagar captivates devotees (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir is unlike conventional buildings its durability is impressive

    'Ayodhya Ram Mandir is unlike conventional buildings; its durability is impressive' (WATCH)

    Video Icon