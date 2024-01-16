'Bring him back': Chelsea fans go berserk after AS Roma sack manager Jose Mourinho; spark meme fest

“We would like to thank Jose (Mourinho) on behalf of all of us at AS Roma for his passion and efforts since his arrival at the club,” said club owners Dan and Ryan Friedkin in a statement released on Tuesday.

Following a dismal start to the 2023-24 season, Jose Mourinho and his coaching staff were on Tuesday sacked by AS Roma just days after the Serie A giants suffered shock 3-1 defeat to AC Milan. Roma's recent loss to Milan marked their seventh defeat in 20 Serie A games this season, causing them to slip to ninth place in the table. While the Giallorossi still maintain an outside possibility of clinching a spot in the Champions League, sitting just five points behind fourth-placed Fiorentina, Mourinho will not be the one leading them forward. The ultimate price has been paid for the team's lackluster recent performances, resulting in Mourinho's departure from his managerial role.

“We would like to thank Jose (Mourinho) on behalf of all of us at AS Roma for his passion and efforts since his arrival at the club,” said owners Dan and Ryan Friedkin in an official statement.

“We will always have great memories of his tenure at Roma, but we believe that an immediate change is in the best interests of the club. We wish José and his assistants all the best in their future endeavours," the statement added.

Mourinho quickly won the hearts of Roma fans in his inaugural season by securing their first piece of continental silverware in 60 years, namely the Europa Conference League. Despite reaching the Europa League final in the 2022-23 season, the Giallorossi faced a heartbreaking penalty shootout defeat against Sevilla.

The ex-Chelsea, Tottenham and Manchester United manager faced public criticism for his treatment of referee Anthony Taylor after the game, and his disciplinary issues persisted in the initial stages of the current campaign, resulting in multiple touchline bans. The 60-year-old manager was notably absent at San Siro on Sunday due to a suspension, depriving him of the opportunity to bid a final farewell to the fans.

As per Fabrizio Romano's information, ex-Roma midfielder Daniele De Rossi is currently the leading candidate to take over the managerial role at Stadio Olimpico following Jose Mourinho's departure. Having spent two and a half years in the Italian capital, Mourinho is now on the lookout for his next position, with several Chelsea fans urging the 'special one' to consider returning to Stamford Bridge. The Blues, who are currently placed ninth in the Premier League table, have struggled to find their footing with new manager Mauricio Pochettino facing the flak from supporters worldwide.

Here's a look at how Chelsea fans reacted to the news of Roma sacking Mourinho: