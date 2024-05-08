Is Janhvi Kapoor getting married in Tirupati? Here's what actress has to say

Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor responded to wedding rumours. The actor is currently dating businessman Shikhar Pahariya. Once in an interview, Janhvi wished to get married at the Tirupati Temple in a golden saree.

Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor has denied a story regarding her wedding intentions. A paparazzi commented on Instagram that the actor wants to marry in the Tirupati Temple in a golden saree, to which Janhvi responded concisely in the comments area. The actor from 'Dhadak' has been dating businessman Shikhar Pahariya for a long time.

In an Instagram post, Janhvi stated, "Want to get married in Tirupati wearing a gold saree." Janhvi responded to it with a short comment, "Kuch bhi (Anything)." Her reply amused social media users. Some even quipped that Janhvi wasn't just aware of her wedding arrangements until the paparazzi arrived.

A user wrote, "@janhvikapoor aapko pata bhi nhi (You don't even know)," and added a laughing emoji. Another chimed in, "@janhvikapoor jabardasti karwayenge ye log (They will force you to get married)." Many Instagram users dropped laughing emojis in the comments section.

The comment reported to Janhvi by the paparazzi was said by the actress during an interview with Brides Today in 2021.

When asked how she envisions the day she would marry, the actor answered, "I've had a pretty clear idea of it from the beginning! I want to marry in Tirupati, and it will be a very modest ceremony. I know what I'll be wearing: a gold zari Kanjeevaram saree with loads of mogras in my hair. My hubby is going to be wearing a lungi. And after the wedding, we'll all enjoy dinner on banana leaves.

Meanwhile, Janhvi is no longer hiding her connection with Shikhar. She usually wears a necklace with his name on it. They are even pictured together while on lunch and supper outings.

Janhvi accidentally revealed her connection with Shikhar during her participation in 'Koffee With Karan 8'. When questioned about the three persons on her fast dial, she mentioned her father Boney Kapoor, sister Khushi Kapoor, and boyfriend Shikhar, whom she refers to as 'Shikhu'.

Janhvi will next be seen in 'Mr And Mrs Mahi', which also stars Rajkummar Rao. The film will enter cinemas on May 31.

