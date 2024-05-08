Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Is Janhvi Kapoor getting married in Tirupati? Here's what actress has to say

    Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor responded to wedding rumours. The actor is currently dating businessman Shikhar Pahariya. Once in an interview, Janhvi wished to get married at the Tirupati Temple in a golden saree.

    Is Janhvi Kapoor getting married in Tirupati? Here's what actress has to say RBA
    Author
    Richa Barua
    First Published May 8, 2024, 12:17 PM IST

    Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor has denied a story regarding her wedding intentions. A paparazzi commented on Instagram that the actor wants to marry in the Tirupati Temple in a golden saree, to which Janhvi responded concisely in the comments area. The actor from 'Dhadak' has been dating businessman Shikhar Pahariya for a long time.

    In an Instagram post, Janhvi stated, "Want to get married in Tirupati wearing a gold saree." Janhvi responded to it with a short comment, "Kuch bhi (Anything)." Her reply amused social media users. Some even quipped that Janhvi wasn't just aware of her wedding arrangements until the paparazzi arrived.  

    Also Read: 'Game of Thrones' fame Ian Gelder passes away due to bile duct cancer aged 74

    Is Janhvi Kapoor getting married in Tirupati? Here's what actress has to say RBA

    A user wrote, "@janhvikapoor aapko pata bhi nhi (You don't even know)," and added a laughing emoji. Another chimed in, "@janhvikapoor jabardasti karwayenge ye log (They will force you to get married)." Many Instagram users dropped laughing emojis in the comments section.

    Also Read: Heeramandi: How did dogs help Sanjay Leela Bhansali relax on the sets?

    The comment reported to Janhvi by the paparazzi was said by the actress during an interview with Brides Today in 2021.

    Is Janhvi Kapoor getting married in Tirupati? Here's what actress has to say RBA

    When asked how she envisions the day she would marry, the actor answered, "I've had a pretty clear idea of it from the beginning! I want to marry in Tirupati, and it will be a very modest ceremony. I know what I'll be wearing: a gold zari Kanjeevaram saree with loads of mogras in my hair. My hubby is going to be wearing a lungi. And after the wedding, we'll all enjoy dinner on banana leaves.

    Meanwhile, Janhvi is no longer hiding her connection with Shikhar. She usually wears a necklace with his name on it. They are even pictured together while on lunch and supper outings.

    Is Janhvi Kapoor getting married in Tirupati? Here's what actress has to say RBA

    Janhvi accidentally revealed her connection with Shikhar during her participation in 'Koffee With Karan 8'. When questioned about the three persons on her fast dial, she mentioned her father Boney Kapoor, sister Khushi Kapoor, and boyfriend Shikhar, whom she refers to as 'Shikhu'.

    Janhvi will next be seen in 'Mr And Mrs Mahi', which also stars Rajkummar Rao. The film will enter cinemas on May 31.  

    Last Updated May 8, 2024, 12:17 PM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Mohanlal's directorial debut 'Barroz' gets a release date; Check rkn

    Mohanlal's directorial debut 'Barroz' gets a release date; Check

    'Game of Thrones' fame Ian Gelder passes away due to bile duct cancer aged 74 RKK

    'Game of Thrones' fame Ian Gelder passes away due to bile duct cancer aged 74

    Heeramandi on Netflix: How did dogs help Sanjay Leela Bhansali relax on the sets? RBA

    Heeramandi: How did dogs help Sanjay Leela Bhansali relax on the sets?

    Rabindranath Tagore Jayanti 2024: PM Modi commemorates legacy of 'the Bard of Bengal' on his birth anniversary anr

    Rabindranath Tagore Jayanti 2024: PM Modi commemorates legacy of 'the Bard of Bengal' on his birth anniversary

    Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 6: Former contestant Shweta Menon enters house as second challenger; WATCH rkn

    Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 6: Former contestant Shweta Menon enters house as second challenger; WATCH

    Recent Stories

    How does leg muscle tear occur? The injury MS Dhoni is suffering from RKK

    How does leg muscle tear occur? The injury MS Dhoni is suffering from

    People in East look like Chinese, South Indians look like Africans Sam Pitroda's shocker sparks row (WATCH) snt

    'People in East look Chinese, South Indians look like Africans': Sam Pitroda's racist remark stirs row (WATCH)

    World s wealthiest cities: New York tops list, THIS Indian city included gcw

    World's wealthiest cities: New York is No 1, THIS Indian city included

    Mohanlal's directorial debut 'Barroz' gets a release date; Check rkn

    Mohanlal's directorial debut 'Barroz' gets a release date; Check

    Delhi's 'Vada Pav girl' arrives in Ford Mustang to buy iPhone, hints at 'something big' (WATCH) vkp

    Delhi's 'Vada Pav girl' arrives in Ford Mustang to buy iPhone, hints at 'something big' (WATCH)

    Recent Videos

    PM Modi's NEW prediction: BJP CM will take oath in Odisha on June 10

    PM Modi's NEW prediction: BJP CM will take oath in Odisha on June 10 (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    cricket IPL 2024: Manipal Hospitals treats transplant survivors to a memorable evening at Chinnaswamy Stadium (WATCH) osf

    IPL 2024: Manipal Hospitals treats transplant survivors to a memorable evening at Chinnaswamy Stadium (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Manipal Hospitals facilitates voting for 50 medically fit inpatients during Lok Sabha elections 2024 (WATCH) AJR

    Manipal Hospitals facilitates voting for 50 medically fit inpatients during Lok Sabha elections 2024 (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Lok Sabha elections 2024: 78-year-old woman with pneumonia comes to vote on Stretcher in Bengaluru vkp

    Lok Sabha elections 2024: 78-year-old woman with pneumonia comes to vote on Stretcher in Bengaluru

    Video Icon
    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE! 'I cannot accuse Christians of not supporting BJP'

    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE! 'I cannot accuse Christians of not supporting BJP'

    Video Icon