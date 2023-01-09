'Lion in Chelsea logo leaves club': Memes carpet bomb Blues after Man City hammer Potter's men out of FA Cup

Manchester City heaped more misery onto Chelsea manager Graham Potter on Sunday as they dominated in a 4-0 win in the third round of the FA Cup, sparking a massive meme fest on Twitter.

Chelsea fans endured another nightmarish night after Manchester City hammered the Blues 4-0 to register a win in the third round of the FA Cup on Sunday at Etihad Stadium.

Riyad Mahrez scored twice, including a beautiful free-kick, and World Cup winner Julian Alvarez and Phil Foden also scored as Pep Guardiola's team cruised to victory as the Blues suffered a shock exit from the FA Cup.

Chelsea will need to make significant improvements if they hope to restore any sense of pride this season, while City will now play either Oxford United or Arsenal in the fourth round.

Disgruntled Chelsea supporters took to social media to lash out at manager Graham Potter, with some even demanding the return of former boss Thomas Tuchel. "We've got Tommy Tuchel," the travelling Chelsea supporters could be heard chanting from the stands in City's home stadium. Former owner Abramovich's name was also yelled aloud as football pundits dubbed the Blues' performance as 'pathetic'.

Potter's tenure appeared promising after winning five straight games to open October, but with Chelsea's 4-1 loss against his former team Brighton three months ago, things have radically changed. Some fans were reminded of Thomas Tuchel, his predecessor, who won the Club World Cup and the Champions League while working at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea has now won just two of their last nine across all competitions and has slipped to 10th in the English Premier League.

Following Chelsea's FA Cup exit, a meme fest exploded on Twitter, with most fans sharing the iconic logo, stating, "The Lion of Chelsea has left the club."

Here's a look at some other memes that have gone viral since the Blues' shock defeat against Manchester City: