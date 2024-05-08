How does leg muscle tear occur? The injury MS Dhoni is suffering from

Lifestyle
Indian cricketer MS Dhoni is playing in IPL 2024 and is said to have a leg muscle tear due to which he cannot bat for long as it pains.
A leg muscle tear, also known as a muscle strain or muscle pull, refers to damage or tearing of the muscle fibers in the leg.
Engaging in intense physical activity or exercising without a proper warm-up can strain the muscles, leading to tears.
Rapid and unexpected movements, such as twisting or turning forcefully, can strain the muscles and cause tears.
Muscles that are tired or fatigued are more prone to injury, as they may not be able to support the body properly during movement.
A direct blow or trauma to the leg, such as a fall or collision during sports, can result in muscle tears.