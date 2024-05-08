Lifestyle

How does leg muscle tear occur? The injury MS Dhoni is suffering from

MS Dhoni- leg muscle tear

Indian cricketer MS Dhoni is playing in IPL 2024 and is said to have a leg muscle tear due to which he cannot bat for long as it pains.

Leg muscle tear

A leg muscle tear, also known as a muscle strain or muscle pull, refers to damage or tearing of the muscle fibers in the leg. 

Causes: Overexertion

Engaging in intense physical activity or exercising without a proper warm-up can strain the muscles, leading to tears.

Causes: Sudden movements

Rapid and unexpected movements, such as twisting or turning forcefully, can strain the muscles and cause tears.

Causes: Fatigue

Muscles that are tired or fatigued are more prone to injury, as they may not be able to support the body properly during movement.

Causes: Direct impact

A direct blow or trauma to the leg, such as a fall or collision during sports, can result in muscle tears.

