Mohanlal's directorial debut 'Barroz' gets a release date; Check

The Malayalam 3D movie Barroz starring Mohanlal in the lead role will hit theatres on Onam 2024.

The Malayalam movie Barroz starring legendary actor Mohanlal finally gets its release date. The makers of the movie released the poster on social media stating "#Barroz3D #Sep12 #Onam2024.

Earlier, the movie was set to release on April 28. The fantasy film, which was written by Jijo Punnoose, who is well-known for penning the iconic movie "My Dear Kuttichathan/Chhota Chetan," is based on his novel titled "Barroz: Guardian of D’Gama’s Treasure."

Additionally, Mohanlal himself plays the lead role of the lead character in the film.

This movie is the directorial debut of actor Mohanlal. The movie is being dubbed in 16 languages, which enables it to deconstruct the language barriers that block the worldwide audience from enjoying the film. ‘Barroz’ storyline revolves around a demon of the same name who protects the riches of D Gama by being his key keeper. The story goes on with the protagonist’s search for an heir who is well-suitable and worthy of the position.

As mentioned, the film setting is based in Portugal therefore, adequate Portuguese songs are also blended in the film by Garerio. Lidiyan Nadaswaram’s musical contribution also deserves mention. The global production is executed by Aashirvaad Cinemas headed by Ashish Joe Anthony, with the helpful support of Antony Perumbavoor.

