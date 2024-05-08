Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    'People in East look Chinese, South Indians look like Africans': Sam Pitroda's racist remark stirs row (WATCH)

    Chairman of Indian Overseas Congress Sam Pitroda recently said that the Indians in the East look like Chinese and those in the South look like Africans sparking a massive social media outburst.

    People in East look like Chinese, South Indians look like Africans Sam Pitroda's shocker sparks row (WATCH) snt
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published May 8, 2024, 12:07 PM IST

    Sam Pitroda, Chairman of Indian Overseas Congress, has once again ignited controversy with his remarks on India's diversity. He emphasized India's status as a beacon of democracy globally, highlighting the ability of its people to coexist harmoniously for 75 years, despite occasional conflicts.

    "We could hold together a country as diverse as India -- where people on East look like Chinese, people on West look like Arab, people on North look like maybe White and people in South look like Africa. It doesn't matter. We are all brothers and sisters," said Pitroda, during a recent interview with The Statesman.

    Also read: 'How much black money Congress received from Ambani-Adani?': PM Modi's fresh salvo at Rahul Gandhi (WATCH)

    Pitroda elaborated that the Indian populace demonstrates reverence for diverse languages, religions, culinary traditions, and customs, all of which vary across different regions of the country. "That's the India that I believe in, where everybody has a place and everybody compromises little bit," he said.

    Pitroda also expressed concern that the foundational principles of India, grounded in democracy, freedom, liberty, and fraternity, are currently facing challenges. He cited instances such as the discourse around the construction of the Ram temple, the celebration of Ram Navami, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi's frequent visits to temples, suggesting that these actions blur the line between national leadership and partisan politics.

    The interview clip featuring Pitroda's remarks is circulating widely on various social media platforms. Reacting to his remarks, BJP national spokesperson CR Kesavan said, "The Shakuni of the Congress, Sam Pitroda exposes their dangerous and divisive mindset."

    Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma reacted stating, "Sam bhai, I am from the North East and I look like an Indian. We are a diverse country - we may look different but we are all one. Hamare desh ke bare mein thoda to samajh lo!"

    Also read: 'Reject proponents of lies, hatred': Congress' Sonia Gandhi slams PM Modi, BJP in video message (WATCH)

    Pitroda recently encountered significant criticism when he referred to inheritance tax as an "interesting idea." His endorsement of wealth redistribution garnered attention, advocating for India to harness the wealth of the super-rich for the nation's benefit.

    "...In America, there is an inheritance tax. If one has $100 million worth of wealth and when he dies he can only transfer probably 45 per cent to his children, 55 per cent is grabbed by the government. That's an interesting law. It says you in your generation, made wealth and you are leaving now, you must leave your wealth for the public, not all of it, half of it, which to me sounds fair,” Pitroda stated.

    Last Updated May 8, 2024, 12:20 PM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Delhi's 'Vada Pav girl' arrives in Ford Mustang to buy iPhone, hints at 'something big' (WATCH) vkp

    Delhi's 'Vada Pav girl' arrives in Ford Mustang to buy iPhone, hints at 'something big' (WATCH)

    How much black money Congress received from Ambani-Adani PM Modi's fresh salvo at Rahul Gandhi (WATCH) snt

    'How much black money Congress received from Ambani-Adani?': PM Modi's fresh salvo at Rahul Gandhi (WATCH)

    Kerala: TV news cameraman dies after wild elephant attack in Palakkad anr

    Kerala: TV news cameraman dies after wild elephant attack in Palakkad

    Ukraine war human trafficking case: CBI arrests 4 including Russian Defence Ministry contractual employee snt

    Ukraine war human trafficking case: CBI arrests 4 including Russian Defence Ministry contractual employee

    Kerala Lottery Results Fifty Fifty FF-94 May 08 2024: Check winning ticket, prize money HERE anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Fifty Fifty FF-94 May 08 2024: Who will win 1st prize worth Rs 1 crore?

    Recent Stories

    Is Janhvi Kapoor getting married in Tirupati? Here's what actress has to say RBA

    Is Janhvi Kapoor getting married in Tirupati? Here's what actress has to say

    How does leg muscle tear occur? The injury MS Dhoni is suffering from RKK

    How does leg muscle tear occur? The injury MS Dhoni is suffering from

    World s wealthiest cities: New York tops list, THIS Indian city included gcw

    World's wealthiest cities: New York is No 1, THIS Indian city included

    Mohanlal's directorial debut 'Barroz' gets a release date; Check rkn

    Mohanlal's directorial debut 'Barroz' gets a release date; Check

    Delhi's 'Vada Pav girl' arrives in Ford Mustang to buy iPhone, hints at 'something big' (WATCH) vkp

    Delhi's 'Vada Pav girl' arrives in Ford Mustang to buy iPhone, hints at 'something big' (WATCH)

    Recent Videos

    PM Modi's NEW prediction: BJP CM will take oath in Odisha on June 10

    PM Modi's NEW prediction: BJP CM will take oath in Odisha on June 10 (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    cricket IPL 2024: Manipal Hospitals treats transplant survivors to a memorable evening at Chinnaswamy Stadium (WATCH) osf

    IPL 2024: Manipal Hospitals treats transplant survivors to a memorable evening at Chinnaswamy Stadium (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Manipal Hospitals facilitates voting for 50 medically fit inpatients during Lok Sabha elections 2024 (WATCH) AJR

    Manipal Hospitals facilitates voting for 50 medically fit inpatients during Lok Sabha elections 2024 (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Lok Sabha elections 2024: 78-year-old woman with pneumonia comes to vote on Stretcher in Bengaluru vkp

    Lok Sabha elections 2024: 78-year-old woman with pneumonia comes to vote on Stretcher in Bengaluru

    Video Icon
    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE! 'I cannot accuse Christians of not supporting BJP'

    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE! 'I cannot accuse Christians of not supporting BJP'

    Video Icon