'Sack Potter, Bring Tuchel back': Angry Chelsea fans lambasts manager after FA Cup thrashing by Man City

Unhappy with Graham Potter's show, disgruntled Chelsea supporters chanted for former manager Thomas Tuchel and owner Roman Abramovich as they were hammered 4-0 at Manchester City in their FA Cup clash on Sunday.

Disgruntled Chelsea fans have upped the ante against manager Graham Potter after the Blues suffered a crushing 0-4 defeat against Manchester City in their FA Cup clash on Sunday. A bunch of Chelsea supporters also chanted for former boss Thomas Tuchel and owner Roman Abramovich as the West London club slumped to a fifth defeat in seven matches.

"We've got Tommy Tuchel," the travelling Chelsea supporters could be heard chanting from the stands in City's home stadium. Former owner Abramovich's name was also yelled aloud as football pundits dubbed the Blues' performance as 'pathetic'.

After winning five straight games to start October, Potter's tenure looked promising, but after Chelsea's 4-1 loss against his old team Brighton three months ago, things have drastically declined.

Some supporters have been reminded of his predecessor, Thomas Tuchel, who won both the Club World Cup and the Champions League during his tenure at Stamford Bridge.

With goals from Julian Alvarez, Phil Foden, and a brace from Riyad Mahrez on Sunday, Potter's team was eliminated from the FA Cup.

Potter - who took over in September after Tuchel's unceremonious sacking by new owner Todd Boehly - admitted that he could sympathise with Chelsea's fans.

"Clearly, we are suffering, and it's not nice at all,' Potter said. "We can't do anything other than do our jobs better and work harder. You can understand the fans' frustration, and we respect that. There are always other opinions and criticism because the results haven't been positive. We're going through a bad moment, and sometimes when you have them, you need something to blame. We have to stick together and keep working," the Englishman added.

Chelsea has now won just two of their last nine across all competitions and has slipped to 10th in the English Premier League.

Former legend Alan Shearer labelled the Blues' show as 'pathetic' and added that their performance was 'not acceptable'. "I don't care how many injuries you've got in your team you can still put a shift in and they haven't," he added.

N'Golo Kante, Reece James, and Raheem Sterling are just a few of the important players the Blues are now missing.

"That is nowhere near good enough, no energy. Where's the movement? They've had nothing up front at all. Everything has been sideways or even backwards," Shearer remarked.

The victory puts Manchester City in the fourth round of the FA Cup, where they will play either Oxford or Arsenal, while Chelsea will play Fulham in the Premier League on Thursday.

"Enough is enough"

Meanwhile, Chelsea icon Frank Leboeuf has insisted that manager Graham Potter be sacked. In an interview with ESPN, the Frenchman who played 201 times for the club, launched a scathing attack on the Blues' abysmal performance.

"Mr Potter, enough is enough now. Something needs to be changed,' the 54-year-old said. "That's not the club I know. You are so far away from being a Champion of Europe."

"I've never seen Chelsea so low,' he continued. 'The players don't have the will, they don't have the guts, they don't have the courage to fight for their colours. They don't have pride."

"The players who are forming the spine, they are shameful. They do nothing. I don't know what Kai Havertz is doing. Mason, I love you, but come on! I don't know what Jorginho is doing on the pitch still," Leboeuf, who won two FA Cups for the club in 1997 and 2000, added.

"I see players convinced of nothing and proving nothing. They showed disrespect toward the fans and Chelsea Football Club. I'm talking about so-called leaders, not the young players," he concluded.

Angry Chelsea fans also took to Twitter to express their frustration over Potter's recent disappointing run, with several fans demanding the reinstatement for former boss Tuchel.

"What I don’t understand is that Thomas Tuchel wasn’t allowed any time to improve the team but Graham Potter is allowed to have all the time he wants. You can blame injuries but at least get the team playing with the 11 players you have. Not accept defeat in the 1st 20 minutes," noted one fan.

Another added, "Potter brought to finish Chelsea. Bring back Tuchel."

