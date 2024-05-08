Lifestyle
New York has almost 350,000 millionaires, which is the most of any city and up 48% from a decade ago, according to a global ranking of the wealthiest cities by Henley & Partners.
The Bay Area came in second overall, with 305,700 people with a seven-figure net worth living in the region that includes San Jose, San Francisco and Palo Alto.
Tokyo came in third with 298,300, a figure that slid 5% over the past decade.
Singapore, No. 4, has become a top destination for migrating millionaires with about 3,400 high net-worth individuals moving there in 2023 alone.
Some cities on the rise include China's Shenzhen, where the number of millionaires has surged 140% over the past decade.
Bengaluru, India; Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam; and Scottsdale, Arizona in the US, have also seen their millionaire population more than double in the past 10 years.
Dubai is the richest city in the Middle East, ranking No. 21 globally