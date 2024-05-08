Lifestyle

World's wealthiest cities revealed!

Image credits: Freepik

1. New York

New York has almost 350,000 millionaires, which is the most of any city and up 48% from a decade ago, according to a global ranking of the wealthiest cities by Henley & Partners.

Image credits: Getty

2. Bay Area

The Bay Area came in second overall, with 305,700 people with a seven-figure net worth living in the region that includes San Jose, San Francisco and Palo Alto.

Image credits: Getty

3. Tokyo

Tokyo came in third with 298,300, a figure that slid 5% over the past decade.

Image credits: Getty

4. Singapore

Singapore, No. 4, has become a top destination for migrating millionaires with about 3,400 high net-worth individuals moving there in 2023 alone.

Image credits: Getty

Which cities saw a rise?

Some cities on the rise include China's Shenzhen, where the number of millionaires has surged 140% over the past decade. 

Image credits: freepik

THIS Indian city also included

Bengaluru, India; Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam; and Scottsdale, Arizona in the US, have also seen their millionaire population more than double in the past 10 years.

Image credits: Freepik

Where does Dubai stand?

Dubai is the richest city in the Middle East, ranking No. 21 globally

Image credits: our own
