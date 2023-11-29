Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    ISL 2023-24, Kerala Blasters vs Chennaiyin FC: Vukomanovic, Coyle share their thoughts ahead of clash

    As the Indian Super League (ISL) excitement builds, Kerala Blasters FC and Chennaiyin FC are set to collide in a highly anticipated clash at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kochi.

    First Published Nov 29, 2023, 11:51 AM IST

    In the build-up to the Indian Super League (ISL) clash, Kerala Blasters FC's head coach Ivan Vukomanovic anticipates a physical showdown against Chennaiyin FC at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kochi. Sitting at second place in the league, the Blasters aim to secure a top spot by triumphing over Chennaiyin FC before a crucial encounter with FC Goa.

    Contrastingly, Chennaiyin FC, currently facing a challenging start, is determined to enhance their performance against the Blasters. Head coach Owen Coyle emphasizes the importance of hard work and aims for a cohesive defensive and attacking display. Despite missing key players, including forwards Connor Shields and Rahim Ali, Coyle is optimistic about his team's potential to secure a win.

    As the Southern Rivalry unfolds, both coaches express excitement. Vukomanovic expects a tough, physical game, recalling the intense history between the two teams. Coyle, reflecting on Kerala's consistency and strong fan base, expresses eagerness for his team to regain the feeling of winning prizes. Jordan Murray's recovery and Rahim Ali's return to training bring optimism to Chennaiyin FC, as they look forward to a thrilling clash in Kerala.

    Last Updated Nov 29, 2023, 12:10 PM IST
