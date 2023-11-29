Champions League recap: Haaland's brilliance, Barca's comeback, and advancements across Europe
Relive the exhilarating moments from the latest Champions League clashes as teams secure their spots in the Round of 16.
The return of the Champions League on Tuesday delivered a series of thrilling encounters across Europe, as teams battled for coveted spots in the Round of 16. Here's a roundup of the key moments:
Newcastle's Denial of PSG Win:
Newcastle denied Paris Saint-Germain a victory in a stunning clash at the Parc des Princes. Despite PSG's struggles against the injury-plagued Magpies, a late controversial penalty from Kylian Mbappé salvaged a draw. Erling Haaland, with his 40th Champions League goal, secured top position for Borussia Dortmund in the group.
Borussia Dortmund's Easy Visit to Milan:
In the 'Group of Death,' Borussia Dortmund secured qualification with ease against Milan. After a lively start featuring two early penalties, Dortmund dominated the second half, with Jamie Bynoe-Gittens and Karim Adeyemi sealing a convincing victory.
Barcelona's Qualification Drama:
Barcelona faced pressure after an earlier Shakhtar win but rose to the occasion, qualifying for the Round of 16. João Cancelo's solo effort and João Félix's goal orchestrated a comeback, securing a 2-1 win against FC Porto.
Man City's Comeback Victory:
Manchester City staged a comeback to claim top spot in their group over RB Leipzig. Erling Haaland, Phil Foden, and a late winner from Julian Alvarez secured a 3-2 victory, showcasing City's resilience after going behind early.
Atleti's Advancement After Feyenoord Errors:
Feyenoord's mistakes allowed Atlético de Madrid to reach the Round of 16. Despite a late goal from Mats Wieffer, Atlético secured a 3-1 win with goals from Lutsharel Geertruida (own goal), Mario Hermoso, and Santiago Giménez (own goal).
Young Boys into UEL Knockouts:
BSC Young Boys sealed their place in the Europa League knockout round play-offs with a 2-0 win over Red Star Belgrade. Kosta Nedeljković's own goal and Lewin Blum's strike secured the victory.
Earlier Results:
Lazio's Ciro Immobile's late heroics secured a 2-0 win over Celtic.
Shakhtar Donetsk beat Antwerp 1-0, setting up a crucial clash with Porto for second place in the group.
Also Read: Erling Haaland sets new Champions League milestone with prolific goal scoring record