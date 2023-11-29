Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Champions League recap: Haaland's brilliance, Barca's comeback, and advancements across Europe

    Relive the exhilarating moments from the latest Champions League clashes as teams secure their spots in the Round of 16.

    Football Champions League Recap: Haaland's brilliance, Barca's comeback, and advancements across Europe osf
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Nov 29, 2023, 10:46 AM IST

    The return of the Champions League on Tuesday delivered a series of thrilling encounters across Europe, as teams battled for coveted spots in the Round of 16. Here's a roundup of the key moments:

    Newcastle's Denial of PSG Win:
    Newcastle denied Paris Saint-Germain a victory in a stunning clash at the Parc des Princes. Despite PSG's struggles against the injury-plagued Magpies, a late controversial penalty from Kylian Mbappé salvaged a draw. Erling Haaland, with his 40th Champions League goal, secured top position for Borussia Dortmund in the group.

    Borussia Dortmund's Easy Visit to Milan:
    In the 'Group of Death,' Borussia Dortmund secured qualification with ease against Milan. After a lively start featuring two early penalties, Dortmund dominated the second half, with Jamie Bynoe-Gittens and Karim Adeyemi sealing a convincing victory.

    Barcelona's Qualification Drama:
    Barcelona faced pressure after an earlier Shakhtar win but rose to the occasion, qualifying for the Round of 16. João Cancelo's solo effort and João Félix's goal orchestrated a comeback, securing a 2-1 win against FC Porto.

    Man City's Comeback Victory:
    Manchester City staged a comeback to claim top spot in their group over RB Leipzig. Erling Haaland, Phil Foden, and a late winner from Julian Alvarez secured a 3-2 victory, showcasing City's resilience after going behind early.

    Atleti's Advancement After Feyenoord Errors:
    Feyenoord's mistakes allowed Atlético de Madrid to reach the Round of 16. Despite a late goal from Mats Wieffer, Atlético secured a 3-1 win with goals from Lutsharel Geertruida (own goal), Mario Hermoso, and Santiago Giménez (own goal).

    Young Boys into UEL Knockouts:
    BSC Young Boys sealed their place in the Europa League knockout round play-offs with a 2-0 win over Red Star Belgrade. Kosta Nedeljković's own goal and Lewin Blum's strike secured the victory.

    Earlier Results:

    Lazio's Ciro Immobile's late heroics secured a 2-0 win over Celtic.
    Shakhtar Donetsk beat Antwerp 1-0, setting up a crucial clash with Porto for second place in the group.

    Also Read: Erling Haaland sets new Champions League milestone with prolific goal scoring record

