Indian sports icon Abhinav Bindra awarded with Olympic Order by International Olympic Committee

The Olympic Order, established in 1975, is the IOC's highest award for individuals who have demonstrated exceptional merit in the cause of sport or rendered significant services to the Olympic Movement. It replaced the Olympic Diploma of Merit and is awarded in three grades: gold, silver, and bronze.

Legendary shooter Abhinav Bindra was on Monday (July 22) awarded the prestigious Olympic Order by the International Olympic Committee (IOC). This highest recognition by the IOC celebrates Bindra's outstanding contributions to the Olympic movement. India's Sports Minister, Mansukh Mandaviya, shared the joyous news with the nation via Twitter, commending Bindra's significant achievement.

Abhinav Bindra, India's first-ever individual Olympic gold medalist, is renowned for his efforts in promoting sports and supporting athletes through his foundation. At 41, Bindra's work has been instrumental in shaping a better future for Indian athletes.

Economic Survey 2023-24: Mental health challenges demand paradigm shift in policy and community approach

"Congratulations to Abhinav Bindra on being awarded the Olympic Order for outstanding contributions to the Olympic Movement! His achievement fills us with pride and is truly well-deserved. His name alone has inspired generations of shooters and Olympians," the sports minister posted on X.

The Olympic Order, established in 1975, is the IOC's highest award for individuals who have demonstrated exceptional merit in the cause of sport or rendered significant services to the Olympic Movement. It replaced the Olympic Diploma of Merit and is awarded in three grades: gold, silver, and bronze.

The gold order is typically reserved for heads of state and exceptional circumstances. The insignia features a collar or chain with the five Olympic rings and the kotinos emblem, an olive wreath, along with a lapel badge in the corresponding grade.

The IOC traditionally awards the Olympic Order to the chief national organizer at the closing ceremony of each Olympic Games. Notable recipients include athletes like Nadia Comaneci, who received the order twice, and Carlos Arthur Nuzman, as well as prominent figures such as Indira Gandhi and Nelson Mandela.

One question, two answers? SC seeks IIT-Delhi expert panel opinion on correct answer of question

The Olympic Order symbolizes recognition for significant contributions to the Olympic Movement, promoting the ideals of unity, friendship, and fair play that the Olympics embody. It is a testament to the IOC's commitment to honoring those who have advanced the cause of sport and the Olympic Movement globally. Bindra's award underscores his legacy and the lasting impact of his dedication to sports and the Olympic ideals.

Latest Videos