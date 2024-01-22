Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Guinea's Africa Cup of Nations victory celebration claims six lives (WATCH)

    In the wake of Guinea's exhilarating 1-0 win over Gambia at the Africa Cup of Nations, celebrations took a devastating turn as six fans lost their lives in exuberant revelry involving cars and motorcycles.

    Football Guinea's Africa Cup of Nations victory celebration claims six lives osf
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Jan 22, 2024, 5:03 PM IST

    In the aftermath of Guinea's 1-0 victory over Gambia at the Africa Cup of Nations, six enthusiastic fans lost their lives in exuberant celebrations involving cars and motorcycles. The Guinea Football Federation is now urging supporters to exercise caution and restraint in their jubilation.

    The lone goal, courtesy of Aguibou Camara, secured Guinea's narrow win on Friday, significantly enhancing their prospects in the tournament. The celebratory mood in Conakry prompted fans to take to the streets, but unfortunately, the festivities turned tragic.

    Reports from Agence France Presse indicated that three individuals lost their lives in a collision between two speeding vehicles, with additional injuries sustained in related road accidents. Some fans were seen celebrating atop car bonnets in the capital city.

    Feguifoot media manager Amadou Makadji emphasised the need for measured celebrations, urging fans to prioritise their safety. He emphasised that football is meant to bring joy, not sorrow, and called on the public to avoid actions that could lead to accidents or fatalities.

    Guinea football legend Pascal Feindouno, who played a pivotal role in the national team's past successes, echoed the appeals for calm. Feindouno expressed concern that news of fan deaths could destabilise the team and pleaded with the public to show support for the country without endangering lives.

    In light of the passionate football culture in Guinea, the call for responsible celebration emphasises the importance of enjoying the sport while safeguarding lives and preventing tragic incidents.

    Also Read: Jose Mourinho's agent reveals plans post-Roma exit: Eyes top-tier opportunities

    Last Updated Jan 22, 2024, 5:13 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Tennis Australian Open 2024: Carlos Alcaraz storms into quarter-finals with commanding victory over Miomir Kecmanovic osf

    Australian Open 2024: Carlos Alcaraz storms into quarter-finals with commanding victory over Miomir Kecmanovic

    cricket India vs England: Virat Kohli withdraws from first two Tests citing personal reasons osf

    India vs England: Virat Kohli withdraws from first two Tests citing personal reasons

    cricket AUS vs WI: Fraser-McGurk and Bartlett join Australia's ODI squad replacing Maxwell and Richardson osf

    AUS vs WI: Fraser-McGurk and Bartlett join Australia's ODI squad replacing Maxwell and Richardson

    Cricket Harry Brook withdraws from England's India Tour; Dan Lawrence steps in as replacement osf

    Harry Brook withdraws from England's India Tour; Dan Lawrence steps in as replacement

    cricket IPL 2024 final likely to take place on May 26: Report osf

    IPL 2024 final likely to take place on May 26: Report

    Recent Stories

    Ram Mandir: Urfi Javed performs hawan as temple inaugurates, netizens are impressed RKK

    Ram Mandir: Urfi Javed performs hawan as temple inaugurates, netizens

    Ahlan Modi: 400 artists, 150 groups to welcome PM Modi in UAE anr

    Ahlan Modi: 400 artists, 150 groups to welcome PM Modi in UAE

    PM Modi offers prayers at Kuber Tila Shiva temple unveils Jatayu statue WATCH gcw

    PM Modi offers prayers at Kuber Tila Shiva temple, unveils 'Jatayu' statue (WATCH)

    Ayodhya won't echo with gunshots anymore says UP CM Yogi Adityanath, takes swipe at Mulayam Yadav AJR

    'Ayodhya won't echo with gunshots anymore,' says UP CM Yogi Adityanath, takes swipe at Mulayam Yadav

    Tennis Australian Open 2024: Carlos Alcaraz storms into quarter-finals with commanding victory over Miomir Kecmanovic osf

    Australian Open 2024: Carlos Alcaraz storms into quarter-finals with commanding victory over Miomir Kecmanovic

    Recent Videos

    Ram Mandir: Amitabh, Abhishek, Ranbir, Alia, Katrina, Vicky, Ram Charan, Chiranjeevi arrive in Ayodhya RKK

    Ram Mandir: Amitabh, Abhishek, Ranbir, Alia, Katrina, Vicky, Ram Charan, Chiranjeevi arrive in Ayodhya

    Video Icon
    Ram Mandir: Kangana Ranaut, Saina Nehwal express their views on being part of the inauguration ceremony RKK

    Ram Mandir: Kangana Ranaut, Saina Nehwal express their views on being part of the inauguration ceremony

    Video Icon
    Ram Mandir inauguration Saints throng Ayodhya to witness historic moment WATCH gcw

    Ram Mandir inauguration: Saints throng Ayodhya to witness historic moment (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    EXCLUSIVE Access! Inside The Magificent Ram Mandir

    EXCLUSIVE Access! Inside The Magnificent Ram Mandir

    Video Icon
    Ram Mandir EXCLUSIVE! Umashankar Dixit, the priest who delivered 1Kg gold collected by devotees in US, speaks vkp

    Ram Mandir EXCLUSIVE! Umashankar Dixit, the priest who delivered 1Kg gold collected by devotees in US, speaks

    Video Icon