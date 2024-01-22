Guinea's Africa Cup of Nations victory celebration claims six lives (WATCH)

In the wake of Guinea's exhilarating 1-0 win over Gambia at the Africa Cup of Nations, celebrations took a devastating turn as six fans lost their lives in exuberant revelry involving cars and motorcycles.

The lone goal, courtesy of Aguibou Camara, secured Guinea's narrow win on Friday, significantly enhancing their prospects in the tournament. The celebratory mood in Conakry prompted fans to take to the streets, but unfortunately, the festivities turned tragic.

Reports from Agence France Presse indicated that three individuals lost their lives in a collision between two speeding vehicles, with additional injuries sustained in related road accidents. Some fans were seen celebrating atop car bonnets in the capital city.

Feguifoot media manager Amadou Makadji emphasised the need for measured celebrations, urging fans to prioritise their safety. He emphasised that football is meant to bring joy, not sorrow, and called on the public to avoid actions that could lead to accidents or fatalities.

Guinea football legend Pascal Feindouno, who played a pivotal role in the national team's past successes, echoed the appeals for calm. Feindouno expressed concern that news of fan deaths could destabilise the team and pleaded with the public to show support for the country without endangering lives.

In light of the passionate football culture in Guinea, the call for responsible celebration emphasises the importance of enjoying the sport while safeguarding lives and preventing tragic incidents.

