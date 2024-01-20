Jose Mourinho's agent reveals plans post-Roma exit: Eyes top-tier opportunities

Jose Mourinho's agent has confirmed that the Portuguese manager will only consider opportunities from "top-tier" teams after parting ways with Roma. Mourinho's emotional farewell came after a decline in Roma's performance, despite his earlier public desire to extend his contract with the club. Reports linking Mourinho to Chelsea or Newcastle United are presently speculative, but interest from Saudi Arabia is expected to resurface after rejecting Al Hilal's offer in the summer.

When questioned about Mourinho's future, his agent, Jorge Mendes, told La Gazzetta dello Sport, "It's premature to determine his next move. He has always coached at the highest level, and he's demonstrated his excellence everywhere he's worked. Several months ago, Saudi clubs approached him with a lucrative offer, but he chose to remain with Roma because of his affection for the club."

Mendes emphasised Mourinho's achievements, stating, "Jose was the first coach to secure three trophies at Manchester United post-Sir Alex Ferguson, accomplishing this with a team that lacked past star players like David Beckham. He won the Premier League upon his return to Chelsea and clinched the Conference League with Roma after a prolonged dry spell. He is a proven winner."

Expressing surprise at Mourinho's abrupt departure from Roma, Mendes clarified, "I was taken aback; I didn't anticipate it. Fans, not just from Roma but from all the clubs he's been associated with, adore Jose. He is confident in his work, knowing he performed well despite Roma's squad limitations compared to Inter and Juventus. While sitting in ninth place, they are merely five points away from fourth, with 18 games remaining. Mourinho was determined to continue and believed in overcoming the challenging circumstances."

Also Read: Cristiano Ronaldo asserts Saudi Pro League's superiority over French Ligue 1 in competitive football landscape