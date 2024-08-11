Fermin Lopez: Barcelona reportedly preparing improved contract for Spain's Olympic star

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Spain has  been the most dominant nation in world football this year (2024), winning the European Championship in Germany and then going on to secure gold medal at the Paris Olympics 2024. Barcelona's Fermin Lopez is the only player to have featured in both the title-winning teams.

    Spain has undoubtedly been the dominant nation in world football this year (2024), winning the European Championship in Germany and then going on to secure gold medal at the Paris Olympics 2024. Barcelona's Fermin Lopez is the only player to have featured in both the title-winning teams. The 21-year-old scored six goals for La Roja, finishing just two short of top scorer Soufian Rahimi of Morocco in Paris.  

    According to Diario SPORT, Fermin is set to be rewarded by his club Barcelona for his stunning campaign. The Catalan club are reportedly preparing a new and improved contract for the attacker with added years and a significant salary increase, and new release clause of EUR 1 billion, that would make him untouchable from a transfer perspective. 

    As of now, Fermin's contract extends till 2027, with a buyout clause of EUR 400 million. The Andalusian midfielder joined Barca youth team from Real Betis Youth in 2016. In the 2022/23 season, Fermin scorer 12 goals in 37 appearances for Barca Atletic, which grabbed the attention of Barcelona's then head coach Xavi Hernandez. The youngster made his senior team debut in the final minutes of the 4-3 La Liga win over Villarreal in 2023. 

    As of now, Gavi, Pedri, Ilkay Gundogan and new arrival Dani Olmo are expected to be the first choice midfielders for Hansi Flick. However, both Gavi and Pedri are set to miss the initial stages of the new season because of injuries. Therefore, Fermin could get an opportunity to showcase his capabilities and probably earn a place in the team.

    The 21-year-old is a a hardworking midfielder, who has an eye for goal. German footballer Gundogan is not getting any younger at 33 and Fermin could be an ideal option to have on the bench. Moreover, the Spaniard is one for the big occasions, having scored two goals in the 5-3 win over France in the gold medal match on August 9.

