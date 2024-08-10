Camello's extra-time braces secures Spain's 5-3 win over hosts France for GOLD medal at Paris Olympics 2024

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    In a dramatic and exhilarating conclusion to the men's football tournament at the Paris Olympics 2024, Spain emerged victorious with a 5-3 win over hosts France in extra time at the iconic Parc des Princes on Friday.

    First Published Aug 10, 2024, 12:58 AM IST

    In a dramatic and exhilarating conclusion to the men's football tournament at the Paris Olympics 2024, Spain emerged victorious with a 5-3 win over hosts France in extra time at the iconic Parc des Princes on Friday. This victory secured Spain the gold medal, marking a triumphant summer for Spanish football following their recent European Championship win.

    Spain, which had lost to Brazil in the Tokyo Olympics final three years ago, has now become the first European team to win gold in men's football since their last victory at the 1992 Barcelona Games.

    France initially took the lead in the 21st minute when Spanish goalkeeper Arnau Tenas misjudged a powerful shot from Enzo Millot, inadvertently punching the ball into his own net.

    However, Spain quickly responded with a show of attacking prowess. Barcelona's 21-year-old Fermin Lopez played a pivotal role by scoring twice. He first equalized with a low drive and then netted another goal at the back post, showcasing his clinical finishing.

    Spain then extended their lead to 3-1 during a thrilling 10-minute period in the first half. Álex Baena delivered a stunning free-kick into the top left corner, adding to his earlier assist and providing Spain with a commanding lead at halftime.

    France's resilience shone through as they mounted a formidable comeback in the second half. Maghnes Akliouche scored a crucial goal to bring the score to 3-2.

    The match reached a critical moment in stoppage time when Jean-Philippe Mateta calmly converted a penalty, awarded after a VAR review of a rugby-style tackle by Beñat Turrientes, to level the score and force extra time.

    The additional period was marked by intense drama as both teams fought for supremacy. Spain's substitute, Sergio Camello, became the hero of the final. In the 100th minute, Camello delicately chipped the ball over French goalkeeper Guillaume Restes to regain the lead for Spain.

    He then sealed the victory with a second goal in the final minute of added time, converting a long throw from Tenas to make it 5-3.

    Despite France’s valiant efforts and numerous attempts from Michael Olise and Mateta, their comeback fell short as Spain's defense held firm. Spain’s victory was a testament to their skill, determination, and resilience.

    This thrilling encounter, marked by high drama and exceptional performances, highlighted the vibrancy and competitiveness of the Olympic football tournament. Spain's triumph at the Paris Olympics not only secured their gold medal but also underscored their resurgence as a dominant force in international football.

