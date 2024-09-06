Afghanistan fast bowler Naveed Zadran ruled out of Test against New Zealand due to injury

Naveed announced his arrival in international cricket with a bang, taking nine wickets in this first two Tests against Sri Lanka and Ireland. Meanwhile star all-rounder Rashid Khan will also miss the Test against the Black Caps due to back injury.

Afghanistan fast bowler Naveed Zadran will miss the one off Test against New Zealand next week due to side strain. The 19-year-old, who made his international debut against Sri Lanka in February, has been advised to take rest due to side strain, the Afghanistan cricket board confirmed on Friday.

Naveed announced his arrival in international cricket with a bang, taking four wickets for 83 runs against Sri Lanka in February. The youngster also played the one-off Test against Ireland towards the end of that month and took five scalps from two innings.

The Afghanistan cricket board announced on their X account, "The 19-year-old, who has taken nine wickets in his two Tests, has been told to rest for three to four weeks in the hope of recovering before this month's One-Day International series against South Africa. Meanwhile star all-rounder Rashid Khan will also miss the Test against the Black Caps due to back injury.

Afghanistan will play host to New Zealand in a one-off Test at Greater Noida Sports Complex Ground in Noida, Uttar Pradesh, starting from September 9. Following that, they will travel to United Arab Emirates for three ODIs against South Africa, beginning on September18.

Afghanistan Preliminary Squad

Hashmatullah Shahidi (captain), Ibrahim Zadran, Riaz Hassan, Abdul Malik, Rahmat Shah, Baheer Shah Mahboob, Ikram Alikhel (wk), Shahidullah Kamal, Gulbadin Naib, Afsar Zazai (wk), Azmatullah Omarzai, Ziaurrahman Akbar, Shamsurrahman, Qais Ahmad, Zahir Khan, Nijat Masoud, Farid Ahmad Malik, Khalil Ahmad and Yama Arab.

New Zealand squad

Tim Southee (C), Tom Blundell (WK), Michael Bracewell, Devon Conway, Matt Henry, Tom Latham (VC), Daryl Mitchell, Will O'Rourke, Ajaz Patel, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell Santner, Ben Sears, Kane Williamson, Will Young

