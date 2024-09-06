France vs Italy: UEFA Nations League live stream, schedule, fixture and probable lineups

France are heading into the match on the back of a semi-final defeat to eventual champions Spain in Euro 2024, while the Azzurri, the Euro 2020 winners, lost out to Switzerland in the round of 16 stage.

Two heavyweights of world football will square off on Friday (local time), as France play host to Italy in a UEFA Nations League fixture at Parc des Princes. The hosts are heading into the match on the back of a semi-final defeat to eventual champions Spain in Euro 2024, while the Azzurri, the Euro 2020 winners, lost out to Switzerland in the round of 16 stage in Germany.

Though France reached the last four stage in Germany they were far from their best, recording just one win from three group games. Les Bleus edged past Belgium in the first knockout stage match, before getting the better of Portugal on penalties.

Didier Deschamps' side took the lead through Randal Kolo Muani's early goal in the semifinal clash, but Spain fought back thanks to Lamine Yamal's stunning curler and Dani Olmo's 25th-minute winner. It was a reversal of the 2021 Nations League final, which ended in favour of France.

Italy, on the other hand, have been far from their usual best since the Euro 2020 triumph. Azzurri's failed to qualify for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar and had a dismal continental title-defence in Germany. Luciano Spalletti's side scraped through the group stage, with just four points from three games, And then, the 2006 World champions were outplayed by Switzerland in the last 16 stage, losing 2-0 courtesy of one goal each from Remo Freuler and Ruben Vargas.

Probable Lineups

France probable starting lineup: Maignan, Kounde, Saliba, Konate, T. Hernandez, Kante, Tchouameni, Zaire-Emery, Mbappe, Thuram, Dembele

Italy probable starting lineup: Donnarummam, Di Lorenzo, Buongiorno, Bastoni, Cambiaso, Ricci, Tonali, Frattesi, Dimarco, Retegui Raspadori

France vs Italy Live Schedule and Fixture

The UEFA Nations League match between France and Italy will take place at Parc des Princes on Saturday (September 7) at 12:15 AM IST.

France vs Italy Live Streaming Details

The live telecast of the UEFA Nations League matches in India will be available on Sony Sport network. Meanwhile, the football fans in India can also live stream the game through Jio TV and Sony LIV.

