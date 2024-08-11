Atletico Madrid vs Juventus: Club friendly live stream, schedule, fixture & probable lineups

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Atletico Madrid are heading into the match on the back of a comprehensive 6-1 win away to Hong Kong Premier League side Kitchee at Hong Kong Stadium in the mid-week. Juve, on the other hand, played out a 2-2 draw with Brest on August 4. 

    Atletico Madrid and Juventus round off their pre-season for the 2024-25 season with a fascinating friendly in Sweden on Sunday. Diego Simeone's side will kickoff their La Liga season on August 19, while the Old Lady will host Como in their Serie A-opener on the same evening. Colchoneros are heading into the match on the back of a comprehensive 6-1 win away to Hong Kong Premier League side Kitchee at Hong Kong Stadium in the mid-week. Juve, on the other hand, played out a 2-2 draw with Brest on August 4. 

    Atletico have played three friendlies this summer, starting with a 1-1 draw against Numancia on July 27 before prevailing 5-3 in penalties. A week later, Colchoneros got the better of fellow La Liga side Getafe 3-1, thanks to Angel Correa's brace and Joao Felix lone effort. On Wednesday, Atletico put six goals past Kitchee courtesy of new arrival Alexander Sorloth's brace and one effort each from Carlos Martin, Adrian Nino and Thomas Lemar,  and Ngan Cheuk Pan's own goal. 

    Juventus, on the other hand, have played only two friendlies this summer, suffering a 3-0 thrashing away to Nurnberg on July 26, before sharing the spoils with Brest August 3. Dusan Vlahovic's equaliser from the penalty spot and Danilo's 72nd-minute effort helped Motta's side earn a draw at Stadio Adriatico last time out. 

    Probable Lineups

    Atletico have made two exciting signings this summer, bringing in Spanish defender Robin Le Normand and striker  Sorloth from Villarreal and Real Sociedad respectively. Meanwhile, Spain's Euro 2024 winning captain Alvaro Morata has left Wanda Metropolitano to join AC Milan. The Red and Whites are looking to further bolster their squad for the new season, with Conor Gallagher and Julian Alvarez reportedly set to join from Chelsea and Manchester City respectively. 

    The Old Lady have been active in the transfer market this summer signing the likes of Douglas Luis from Aston Villa, while Khephren Thuram, Juan Cabal and Michele Di Gregorio have also arrived in Turin. 

    Atletico Madrid probable starting lineup: Oblak, Azpilicueta, Witsel, Reinildo, Llorente, Vermeeren, Koke, Lemar, Lino, Sorloth, Correa

    Juventus probable starting lineup: Di Gregorio, Danilo, Gatti, Bremer, Cambiaso, Luiz, Thuram, Weah, Fagioli, Mbangula, Vlahovic

    Atletico Madrid vs Juventus Schedule and Fixture

    The club friendly between Atletico Madrid and Juventus will take place at Nya Ulevi on Sunday (August 11) at 6:30 pm IST. 

    Atletico Madrid vs Juventus Live Streaming details

    Football fans in India can live stream the game throw FanCode. 

