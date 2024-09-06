Duleep Trophy 2024: Parag, Rahul at the crease as India A Fights for Lead against India B

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    India A is fighting for a lead against India B in the Duleep Trophy. At the end of the second day's play at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bangalore, India A had scored 134 runs for the loss of two wickets against India B's first innings total of 321. Riyan Parag (27) and KL Rahul (23) are at the crease.

    First Published Sep 6, 2024, 6:14 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 6, 2024, 6:14 PM IST

    India A is fighting for a lead against India B in the Duleep Trophy 2024. At the end of the second day's play at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, India A had scored 134 runs for the loss of two wickets against India B's first innings total of 321. Riyan Parag (27) and KL Rahul (23) are at the crease. Musheer Khan's 181 runs helped India B to a strong first innings score. Navdeep Saini (56) was the other notable performer with the bat. Akash Deep took four wickets.

    Also read: Rishab Pant reveals contrasting coaching mentality of Gautam Gambhir and Rahul Dravid

    India A lost the wickets of openers Mayank Agarwal (36) and Shubman Gill (25). Both wickets went to Saini. Gill was bowled by Saini, while Mayank was caught by wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant. The two had put on 57 runs for the first wicket. Parag and Rahul then added an unbeaten 68 runs for the third wicket. India A are still 187 runs behind.

    Starting the second day at 202 for seven, India B were bowled out for 321. Musheer's innings was the highlight of the day. He hit 16 fours and five sixes. Musheer and Saini added 205 runs for the eighth wicket. Yash Dayal (10) and Saini were the final wickets to fall, while Mukesh Kumar (0) remained unbeaten.

    Meanwhile, Shreyas Iyer-led India D took a 202-run lead against India C. At the end of the second day's play, India D were 206 for eight in their second innings. Shreyas Iyer (54), Devdutt Padikkal (56) and Ricky Bhui (44) were the main scorers. Axar Patel (11) and Harshal Patel (0) are at the crease. Earlier, India C were bowled out for 168 in reply to India D's first innings score of 164. Harshal Patel took four wickets.

    Also read: Afghanistan fast bowler Naveed Zadran ruled out of Test against New Zealand due to injury

