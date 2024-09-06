Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Thalapathy Vijay: Did he watch 'GOAT' with family? See for yourself!

    While it was reported that Thalapathy Vijay watched the movie 'Goat' with his wife Sangeetha, a photo of him watching the movie with someone else is now going viral.
     

    First Published Sep 6, 2024, 11:58 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 6, 2024, 11:58 PM IST

    Thalapathy Vijay

    It was reported on social media that Thalapathy Vijay watched his movie 'Greatest Of All Time' aka 'GOAT', which was released yesterday, with his wife Sangeetha and thereby putting an end to the divorce rumours. 

    Vijay's family

    For over a year now, film critics have been saying, based on information coming from Vijay's side, that there have been some differences between Thalapathy Vijay and his wife Sangeetha. Adding fuel to the fire, there has been no denial from Thalapathy Vijay's side to such reports. Moreover, Thalapathy attended film festivals and celebrity weddings without his wife Sangeetha. This further sowed doubts in the minds of fans and netizens.

    Are these hit films starring Thalapathy Vijay remakes?

    Rumours

    But another group said that Vijay's wife Sangeetha is currently at her father's house in London and is taking care of Vijay's daughter Divya Sasha, who is studying in London. However, questions were constantly being raised as to why Sangeetha does not come to Chennai to see Thalapathy even during the holidays. Some people even spread rumours that Vijay's son Jason Sanjay is also angry with his father.

    TVK

    The reason for this is that Sangeetha and no one in the family likes Vijay's involvement in politics. Even when the news of Thalapathy Vijay's son making his debut as a director surfaced, Vijay did not address it. Sources claim that Vijay was not even aware of this until the announcement was made. While the controversy surrounding Vijay's family problems continues on one hand, Thalapathy is not showing it on the outside.
     

    Trisha in GOAT

    While Sangeetha and her son are said to be angry with Vijay, politics is one reason, while actress Trisha is said to be another. It was said that Sangeetha had already put a condition that Vijay should not act with Trisha. But they even acted as a couple in the film Leo and Vijay also surprised everyone by playing part in a lip-lock scene with Trisha. Also, Trisha appeared in a dance number in the movie 'GOAT'. Trisha wishing Vijay on his birthday also went viral.

    Vijay with Yuvan and Venkat prabhu

    There were rumours that Thalapathy Vijay watched the movie 'GOAT', which was released yesterday (Sep 5), with his wife Sangeetha, son Jason Sanjay, daughter Divya Sasha, father S. A. Chandrasekhar, and mother Shoba at a popular theater in Chennai. But there were no photos confirming this. But now a picture of Vijay with Yuvan Shankar Raja and Venkat Prabhu at a popular theater in Chennai during the nigh show has surfaced and this has gone viral.

    Thalapathy Vijay

    It remains to be seen whether Vijay will put an end to the speculations surrounding his family life by releasing a photo.

