Belgium vs Israel: UEFA Nations League live stream, schedule, fixture and probable lineups

The Red Devils are heading into the match on the back of round of 16 exit at Euro 2024, while Israel played two friendlies in June, losing the first one 3-0, before thrashing Belarus 4-0.

Belgium begin their UEFA Nations League 2024-25 campaign on Friday, as they take on Israel in a League A Group 2 fixture at Negyerdei Stadium in Hungary. A neutral venue as been allotted for the game because of security concerns. The Red Devils are heading into the match on the back of round of 16 exit at Euro 2024.

Belgium, once again went into a major tournament, this time the European championship, with a high profile squad, but yet again failed to live up to the expectations. The Red Devils began Euro 2024 campaign with a 1-0 defeat to Slovakia, and then managed to take four points from their final two group games to sneak through to the knockout round.

In the last-16 stage, they were beaten 1-0 by France courtesy of Jan Vertonghen's own goal five minutes from time. The 37-year-old defender announced his retirement after Belgium's exit. Domenico Tedesco, who took charge of the Belgium national team in February 2023, is yet to prove himself at the highest stage and Nations League could be the perfect platform for the 38-year-old tactician to prove his worth.

Israel, on the other hand, played two friendlies in June, losing the first one 3-0 to Hungary, before thrashing Belarus 4-0. Guy Melamed, Ramzi Safouri, Raz Shlomo and Mohammed Knaan netted for the Sky Blue and Whites at Ferenc Szusza Stadium in Hungary.

Probable Lineups

Belgium probable starting lineup: Casteels, Castagne, Faes, De Winter, Theate, Onana, Mangala, Bakayoko, De Bruyne, Doku, Openda

Israel probable starting lineup: Gerafi, Dasa, Shlomo, Nachmias, Gropper, Kanichowsky, Peretz, Solomon, Gloukh, Abada, Baribo

Belgium vs Israel Schedule and Fixture

The UEFA Nations League fixture between Belgium and Israel will take place at Negyerdei Stadium in Hungary on Saturday at 12:15 AM IST.

Belgium vs Israel Live Streaming Details

The live telecast of the UEFA Nations League matches in India will be available on Sony Sport network. Meanwhile, the football fans in India can also live stream the game through Jio TV and Sony LIV. People in Belgium can watch the match on RTL Ply, VTM GO, VTM and RTL TV1. Those in Israel can catch the live action via 5 Sport.

