Paris Paralympics 2024: India's Praveen Kumar wins gold medal in men's high jump T64

India's Praveen Kumar won the gold medal in men's high jump T64 at the 2024 Paris Olympics on Friday. The 21-year-old set the new Asian record en route to the Olympic triumph. He cleared 2.08m and won his second successive Paralympic medal, having clinched the silver in Tokyo with a personal best of 2.07m three years ago.

Derek Loccident of the United states won the silver with a best jump of 2.06m while Uzbekistan's Temurbek Giyazov took bronze with 2.03m jump. Meanwhile, Praveen became only the second high jumper from India, after Mariyappan Thangavelu, to win gold at Paralympics. This was India's third high jump medal in Paris after Sharad Kumar and Mariyappan took silver and bronze respectively in the T63 event.

India's medal tally at the Paris Paralympics now stands at 26 medals, with six gold, nine silver and 11 bronze. Avani Lekhara, Nitesh Kumar, Sumit Anil, Dharambir, Praveen Kumar and Harvinder Singh and the Indian athletes who have won gold in Paris so far.

