    What are PresVu eye drops, how do they work to eliminate reading glasses?

    The drops, which will be available by prescription starting in October, are being promoted as a potential solution for individuals with presbyopia, a condition that affects the ability to focus on nearby objects. Nikkhil K Masurkar, CEO of Entod Pharmaceuticals reportedly said that PresVu could hit the market within weeks.

    Mumbai-based Entod Pharmaceuticals has recently launched India's first eye drops aimed at eliminating the need for reading glasses, marking a breakthrough in eye care. The product, named PresVu, has been approved by India's drug regulatory agency after more than two years of review. The Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) and an expert committee gave the green light after the completion of a phase 3 clinical trial involving over 270 patients.

    The drops, which will be available by prescription starting in October, are being promoted as a potential solution for individuals with presbyopia, a condition that affects the ability to focus on nearby objects. Nikkhil K Masurkar, CEO of Entod Pharmaceuticals reportedly said that PresVu could hit the market within weeks.

    According to various reports, PresVu contains pilocarpine, a drug used for treating glaucoma for the past 75 years. The drops work by reducing pupil size, creating a "pinhole effect" that enhances the depth of field, helping users see nearby objects more clearly. This mechanism is particularly effective in treating presbyopia, a common age-related condition that typically begins to affect individuals in their 40s.

    While the drug offers a temporary solution for reading without glasses, some eye experts caution that it is not a permanent fix. They suggest that the drops could be useful as a short-term alternative but may not replace reading glasses entirely in the long term.

    Internationally, similar treatments like AbbVie's VUITY and Orasis Pharmaceuticals' Qlosi have been approved by the US FDA. PresVu, similar to its international counterparts, provides effects lasting up to six hours after a single application. A second drop, applied within a few hours, can extend its effectiveness for up to nine hours.

