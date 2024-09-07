spirituality

Temples in Kerala to visit during Onam

Here are some of the temples in Kerala to visit during this Onam season.

Image credits: Getty

Aranmula Parthasarathy Temple, Pathanamthitta

This temple is famous for the historic Aranmula boat race, which is held in connection with Onam.

Image credits: our own

Vadakkumnathan Temple, Thrissur

Onam is celebrated with enthusiasm in Thrissur, the cultural capital of Kerala. The temple hosts various events and rituals during this time.

Image credits: Getty

Poornathrayeesa Temple, Ernakulam

Part of the famous Athachamayam procession, this temple hosts various cultural programs during Onam.

Image credits: Instagram

Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple, Thiruvananthapuram

'Onavillu', a ceremonial bow with painting, is offered at Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple in Thiruvananthapuram on Thiruvonam day.

Image credits: Getty

Thrikkakara Vamanamoorthy Temple, Ernakulam

The centre of celebrations and the birthplace of the popular Onam celebration. Onam Sadya is celebrated grandly in the temple

Image credits: Facebook
Find Next One