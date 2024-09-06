Lower your bad cholesterol: This natural solution can help

Corn flour, especially refined corn flour and corn bran, has been found in a recent study to have a significant impact on reducing bad cholesterol.

Low-density lipoprotein

Low-density lipoprotein (LDL) cholesterol is called "bad" cholesterol. High levels of bad cholesterol increase the risk of heart disease and stroke because fatty deposits in blood vessels make it difficult for enough blood to flow through the arteries. Obesity, smoking, lack of physical activity, low intake of fiber-rich foods, and consumption of unhealthy fats can increase cholesterol levels. Therefore, one should maintain cholesterol levels.

Bad Cholesterol

But at the same time, it is important to note that there is a good type of cholesterol to maintain the overall health of the body. High-density lipoprotein (HDL) is called good cholesterol. Experts recommend exercise, weight management, and eating fiber-rich foods to help lower bad cholesterol. In this situation, an ingredient we use for cooking plays a major role in controlling the level of bad cholesterol in the body. A recent study conducted by scientists at Arizona State University has found that corn flour can help manage bad cholesterol levels. It has also been shown that corn flour is very helpful for those who are struggling with high cholesterol levels.

Corn Flour

This study was conducted using three types of corn flour - whole grain cornmeal, refined cornmeal, and refined cornmeal's own corn bran. Participants with high cholesterol levels participated in this study. The participants then consumed bread mixed with corn flour. What did the results show? The results of this study showed that the level of bad cholesterol in the body was dramatically reduced. It was also proven that bad cholesterol was reduced by about 5 percent in the participants. It was also found that some participants had a 13 percent reduction in bad cholesterol.

Cholesterol levels

While whole grains and refined corn products showed a modest effect on cholesterol levels, a combination of refined corn flour and corn bran was found to play a major role in lowering bad cholesterol. The findings of this study suggest that even small dietary changes provide a simple and healthy approach to boosting heart health. Common cholesterol-lowering strategies involve strict diets. However, according to this study, regular flours can be replaced with corn flour for a healthy body.

Corn bran

Corn bran is rich in insoluble fiber, which helps improve digestive health and also plays a key role in cholesterol management. Corn flour and corn flour mix can be a delicious alternative to whole grains and can also help improve heart health. This research suggests that consumers can switch to a simple corn-based diet as an alternative to regular flour. The promising results, proven by research, help reduce the level of bad cholesterol in the body without making drastic dietary changes. However, it is always advisable to consult with doctors and nutritionists before making any changes to your diet.

