Fans erupt with joy after South Korea's Son Heung-min declares himself fit for Qatar World Cup 2022

Tottenham and South Korea star Son Heung-min, who suffered a fracture around his left eye during a 2-1 win against Marseille in Champions League, has ended any lingering doubts over his participation in the Qatar World Cup 2022.

South Korea and Tottenham Hotspur star Son Heung-min has brought to an end all doubts over his participation in the upcoming Qatar World Cup 2022.

The 30-year-old forward suffered a fracture around his left eye during Tottenham's 2-1 victory against Marseille in their Champions League clash last week, raising fears in his country that their star player could miss the showpiece event in the Gulf nation.

Also read: Fans heartbroken after Senegal star Sadio Mane is reportedly ruled out of Qatar World Cup 2022

Following the tragic incident last week, Son Heung-min underwent surgery on Friday, and Tottenham boss Antonio Conte confirmed that the procedure was successful. The Italian also state that the South Korean icon is expected to be fit for the FIFA World Cup 2022.

But what has sparked excitement now among fans is Son Heung-min himself confirmed that he will feature in the Qatar tournament, with South Korea all set to name him in their squad later this week.

"I just wanted to take a moment to say thank you all for the messages of support I have received over the last week," the Tottenham forward wrote on Instagram.

Also read: Argentina predicted to lift Qatar World Cup 2022; here's how many goals Messi could score

"I have read so many of them and truly, truly appreciate you all. In a tough time I received a lot of strength from you!" Son Heung-min added.

"Playing for your country at the World Cup is the dream of so many children growing up, just as it was one of mine too. I won't miss this for the world. I can't wait to represent our beautiful country, see you soon," the South Korean concluded.

South Korea, part of Group H, will kickstart their Qatar World Cup 2022 campaign on November 24 against Uruguay, Ghana on November 28 and Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal on December 2. It will be interesting to see the impact of Son Heung-min's availability on South Korea's campaign this winter.

Meanwhile, South Koreans have erupted in joy after Son Heung-min confirmed his availability for the Qatar World Cup 2022. Several fans shared their love on the Tottenham star's post on Instagram with heart and fire emoticons.

Also read: 'Homosexuality is haram': Qatar World Cup 2022 ambassador Khalid Salman's comments sparks boycott demands

"We can't wait to see you at the World Cup," wrote Adidas Football's official account. Meanwhile, Tottenham teammate Richarlison, who has been named in Brazil's squad, posted a clap and praise emoticon.

"It's official.. Let's go Korea," wrote one fan on his Instagram post. Here's a look at how fans reacted on Twitter: