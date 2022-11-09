Fans heartbroken after Senegal star Sadio Mane is reportedly ruled out of Qatar World Cup 2022

Bayern Munich star and Senegal captain Sadio Mane has reportedly been ruled out of the Qatar World Cup 2022 after suffering an injury during the Bavarians' 6-1 win against Werder in the Bundesliga on Tuesday.

Football fans have been left heartbroken after the latest reports suggested that Bayern Munich star and Senegal captain Sadio Mane has been ruled out for the upcoming FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar.

Senegal will begin their campaign in the Gulf nation against the Netherlands on November 21. But the reigning champions of Africa are now expected to be without talismanic forward Mane after the 30-year-old picked up an injury on Tuesday.

The Bayern Munich star played just 20 minutes of the Bavarians' 6-1 win over Werder Bremen in the Bundesliga before he was forced off the pitch. The German giants initially played down fears of Mane missing the World Cup.

"Sadio Mané took a hit on his leg, which caused him a little nerve pain," Bayern Munich assistant Dino Toppmöller told reporters. "It's nothing too serious and it shouldn't impact his World Cup involvement."

However, according to L'Equipe and German sports channel Sport1, Mane will not be part of Senegal's World Cup team, leaving fans devastated. Senegal's World Cup 2022 group contains hosts Qatar, the Netherlands and Ecuador.

Following this news, several Mane fans took to Twitter to express their anguish and also blamed FIFA for organising the World Cup in the middle of the league season. "If you stick a World Cup in the middle of a season and pile on top huge fixture congestions before it starts, injuries are so likely. Heartbreaking stuff, as football fans we want to see a tournament that features the best players in the world. We’ve just lost one of them!" said one user.

Another football fan said, "Look at this stupidity @FIFAcom. By letting players play just before the second biggest football event is about to happen is utter nonsense. This will cause a World Cup winning team’s chance to 0 from winning a WC. PS: First is y’all know."

A third supported added, "Noooo. This is heartbreaking man. So many great players are gonna miss the World Cup due to injury."

Here's a look at some of the reactions on the micro-blogging site: