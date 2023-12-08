Erik ten Hag stands firm against Manchester United players request for additional rest

Manchester United's manager, Erik ten Hag, remains resolute in rejecting player requests for more days off from training amid an ongoing injury crisis.

Erik ten Hag, the manager of Manchester United, is reportedly standing firm against requests from some players for additional days off from training. The team has grappled with an injury crisis this season, sidelining up to 17 players at various points.

Critics attribute part of the Red Devils' injuries to Ten Hag's rigorous training sessions. Following the victory against Chelsea, scorer Scott McTominay hinted that the manager's decision to adopt lighter sessions before the match played a role in defeating Mauricio Pochettino's men.

Erik ten Hag is resisting demands from senior Manchester United players for more days off and advanced notice of their training schedule. Complaints from the players' leadership group include concerns about workload, limited rest days, and the squad's inability to plan time off.

Players receive a weekly training schedule from Ten Hag, who can make changes based on results, but some players prefer more extended planning. The leadership group includes Luke Shaw, Marcus Rashford, Raphael Varane, Casemiro, Lisandro Martinez, and Tom Heaton. A previous report noted Ten Hag missing the influence of Casemiro and Martinez, currently recovering from injuries.

While not all players have complained, a significant part of the dressing room supports the manager. Ten Hag has reportedly listened to concerns from other stars, responding with an "uncompromising" stance, emphasizing dedication and sacrifice required to play for a club like United.

Despite occasional extra days off this season, Ten Hag is convinced of the increasing physical demands of the Premier League. The club has not officially commented on the matter, suggesting a lack of concern. United banned several journalists and news outlets ahead of the Chelsea match for their reporting on Ten Hag and the squad.

Also Read: Barcelona's pursuit of Joao Felix: Transfer talks with Atletico Madrid intensify