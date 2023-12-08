Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Barcelona's pursuit of Joao Felix: Transfer talks with Atletico Madrid intensify

    Barcelona is strategically positioning itself to secure Joao Felix's coveted signature amid ongoing transfer discussions with Atletico Madrid.

    Football Barcelona's pursuit of Joao Felix: Transfer talks with Atletico Madrid intensify osf
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Dec 8, 2023, 11:31 AM IST

    Joao Felix has expressed his desire to join Barcelona, signalling a clear departure from Atletico Madrid, especially under manager Diego Simeone, despite having signed a contract extension with Atlético until 2029. The 24-year-old forward's strong preference for Barcelona has prompted the club's hierarchy to explore avenues to convert his current loan spell into a permanent deal.

    According to reports from Mundo Deportivo, Barcelona is actively devising a strategy to secure the services of the Portuguese international at a significantly reduced cost. Atlético has set an €80 million price tag on Félix, an amount Barcelona finds financially challenging. As a result, the club is strategising ways to considerably lower the transfer fee.

    A crucial factor in this potential transfer lies in Félix's agent, Jorge Mendes, who is well-aware of Barcelona's intentions. It is anticipated that Mendes will work in favor of the Catalan side, similar to his role in Antoine Griezmann's transfer two years ago. Félix, aligning with Griezmann's approach, is committed to facilitating the move and is poised to exert pressure to ensure a favourable outcome during negotiations. Barcelona is thus expected to negotiate within their budget, estimated to be between €30 million and €40 million—less than half of Atlético's asking price.

    In the event Barcelona struggles to reduce the transfer fee substantially, they are open to the possibility of extending Félix's loan for a second year, a move designed to further test Atlético's willingness to retain the player.

    In summary, Barcelona recognises the advantageous current circumstances, with Simeone and Félix's former teammates showing reluctance for his return to Atlético. Félix, willing to be patient, remains committed to forcing through a move to Barcelona in due course.

    Also Read: Four-year ban requested on Juventus star Paul Pogba by doping prosecutor

    Last Updated Dec 8, 2023, 11:31 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Tennis 'Potential Farewell in 2024' says Rafael Nadal amid retirement speculations osf

    'Potential Farewell in 2024' says Rafael Nadal amid retirement speculations

    cricket ICC rates ODI World Cup 2023 semi-final and final pitch as 'average' osf

    ICC rates ODI World Cup 2023 semi-final and final pitch as 'average'

    Are you above the Supreme Court? Now, Sreesanth fumes on Gautam Gambhir's Instagram post snt

    'Are you above the Supreme Court?': Now, Sreesanth fumes on Gautam Gambhir's Instagram post

    Football Four-year ban requested on Juventus star Paul Pogba by doping prosecutor osf

    Four-year ban requested on Juventus star Paul Pogba by doping prosecutor

    cricket Afghanistan confirms UAE Tour: T20Is and warmup matches set for action-packed series osf

    Afghanistan confirms UAE Tour: Three-match T20I series and warmup matches

    Recent Stories

    UP Board Exam Date 2024: UPMSP 10, 12 timetable released on upmsp.edu.in; Check dates here AJR

    UP Board Exam Date 2024: UPMSP 10, 12 timetable released on upmsp.edu.in; Check dates here

    Kerala expatriate falls victim to online bank account fraud; Here's how anr

    Kerala expatriate falls victim to online bank account fraud; Here's how

    Kerala: Dealers threaten to stop ration supply during Christmas season rkn

    Kerala: Dealers threaten to stop ration supply during Christmas season

    7 must-watch webseries/movies by Zoya Akhtar ATG

    7 must-watch webseries/movies by Zoya Akhtar

    Sensex surges near 70,000 as Nifty hits historic 21,000 after RBI's policy decision AJR

    Sensex surges near 70,000 as Nifty hits historic 21,000 after RBI's policy decision

    Recent Videos

    Exclusive 'Crushed 3': Aadhya Anand talks about her role and how it contributed to her growth as an actor RKK

    Exclusive 'Crushed 3': Aadhya Anand talks about her role and how it contributed to her growth as an actor

    Video Icon
    Watch: Mumbai transforms into 'The Archies' wonderland as cabs take film's decor RKK

    Watch: Mumbai transforms into 'The Archies' wonderland as cabs take film's decor

    Video Icon
    MP Election 2023: Shivraj Singh Chouhan credits PM Modi, double engine government for 'fantastic victory'

    MP Election 2023: Shivraj Singh Chouhan credits PM Modi, double engine government for 'fantastic victory'

    Video Icon
    Exclusive 'Crushed 3': From 'silent' to 'front-foot lover', Arjun Deswal shares the evolution of his character RKK

    Exclusive 'Crushed 3': From 'silent' to 'front-foot lover', Arjun Deswal shares the evolution of his character

    Video Icon
    WATCH PM Modi's heartfelt call to 41 rescued workers from Uttarakhand tunnel collapse AJR

    WATCH: PM Modi's heartfelt call to 41 rescued workers from Uttarakhand tunnel collapse

    Video Icon