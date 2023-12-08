Barcelona's pursuit of Joao Felix: Transfer talks with Atletico Madrid intensify

Joao Felix has expressed his desire to join Barcelona, signalling a clear departure from Atletico Madrid, especially under manager Diego Simeone, despite having signed a contract extension with Atlético until 2029. The 24-year-old forward's strong preference for Barcelona has prompted the club's hierarchy to explore avenues to convert his current loan spell into a permanent deal.

According to reports from Mundo Deportivo, Barcelona is actively devising a strategy to secure the services of the Portuguese international at a significantly reduced cost. Atlético has set an €80 million price tag on Félix, an amount Barcelona finds financially challenging. As a result, the club is strategising ways to considerably lower the transfer fee.

A crucial factor in this potential transfer lies in Félix's agent, Jorge Mendes, who is well-aware of Barcelona's intentions. It is anticipated that Mendes will work in favor of the Catalan side, similar to his role in Antoine Griezmann's transfer two years ago. Félix, aligning with Griezmann's approach, is committed to facilitating the move and is poised to exert pressure to ensure a favourable outcome during negotiations. Barcelona is thus expected to negotiate within their budget, estimated to be between €30 million and €40 million—less than half of Atlético's asking price.

In the event Barcelona struggles to reduce the transfer fee substantially, they are open to the possibility of extending Félix's loan for a second year, a move designed to further test Atlético's willingness to retain the player.

In summary, Barcelona recognises the advantageous current circumstances, with Simeone and Félix's former teammates showing reluctance for his return to Atlético. Félix, willing to be patient, remains committed to forcing through a move to Barcelona in due course.

