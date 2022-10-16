Leeds United vs Arsenal: Gunners blame 'Drake curse' after play suspended due to power cut & technical issues

The Premier League clash between Leeds United and Arsenal was temporarily suspended due to a power cut and technical issues at Elland Road. This bizarre incident has sparked massive outburst on social media, with several fans blaming Drake for this chaos. The Canadian rapper has placed a bet on the Gunners to come out on top on Sunday.

In a bizarre incident, Premier League action between Leeds United and Arsenal was suspended on Sunday due to a power cut and technical issues at Elland Road. The clash was halted just seconds after kick-off by referee Chris Kavanagh after failure to connect with communication systems. VAR was also impacted, leading to play on the field being stopped.

After seven minutes of the players remaining warm on the field, they exited to return to the dressing room as stadium employees attempted to rectify the issue.

"The game is temporarily paused due to technical issues with the referees communications systems," said Arsenal on Twitter.

There were loud boos from all four corners of the stadium when the players were brought off the pitch. Referee Kavanagh re-emerged 10 minutes later with a ball in his hands to seemingly test the goal line technology.

An announcement was made that the game would resume at 2.40pm - close to 40 minutes after it was initially halted.

This bizarre incident sparked a massive social media outburst with several fans blaming the 'Drake effect' for the chaos. The Canadian rapper put money on the line for this weekend's sporting action, laying CA$833,333 bet on both Arsenal and Barcelona to come out on top on Sunday.

The Canadian rapper has a troubled past with gambling, but if his gamble is successful, he may win almost £2.5 million (CA$ 3,900,002).

Mikel Arteta's side is top of the table, having lost once, and is in great form with eight wins in the Premier League. On the other hand, Leeds United has been without a win since August, having made a brilliant start to the campaign. Barcelona faces Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu in the first El Clasico clash of the season.

